NBA Rumors: Brooklyn Nets waiting for Andre Drummond to be bought out by Cleveland Cavaliers

There has been a lot of uncertainty regarding Andre Drummond's future of late but he may have found a suitor in the Brooklyn Nets. Recent NBA rumors have linked the Nets with several frontcourt players as GM Sean Marks hopes to add more defensive solidity to the roster.

Drummond is one of the greatest rebounders in NBA history but the Cleveland Cavaliers don't necessarily see him as a part of their future. He may become available ahead of the NBA trade deadline in March and as per The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor, that's what the Brooklyn Nets are hoping for. O'Connor explained:

"People around the league say the Nets are hoping that Andre Drummond, the Cavs center, gets bought out. That's what people say they're hoping for but that's unlikely because Cleveland is still in it, partially because they're pretty good but also because they have more playoff spots to get in."

Might be about that time to find a new home for Andre Drummond because Jarrett Allen is balling and is going to be the Cavs future center!!! Just saying tho... — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) January 23, 2021

Andre Drummond opted into his $28.8 million player option at the start of this season. The large salary involved makes buying him out a tricky proposition. The Cleveland Cavaliers are building for the future and would prefer to maintain as much cap flexibility as possible for the coming years.

NBA Rumors: Examining the potential of Andre Drummond joining the Brooklyn Nets

The Nets' big three need some defensive cover

There are several reasons why Andre Drummond joining the Brooklyn Nets seems improbable right now. Firstly, the Cleveland Cavaliers have started the 2020-21 season strongly and currently occupy the seventh seed in the East. With the play-in tournament allowing the ninth and 10th placed teams to contest for a playoff spot, the Cavs have a reason to hold on to their big guns.

Secondly, buying Drummond out is a complicated errand that the Cavs don't really need to run. They aren't facing cap troubles and he's already on an expiring deal.

Finally, the Brooklyn Nets won't fill their need of the hour by moving for Andre Drummond. Yes, he'll certainly help out on the boards but his defense is still shaky. They require soli interior defenders before anything else right now and someone like JaVale McGee is better suited to this task.

