NBA Rumors: Brooklyn Nets waive 3 players, may sign Tyler Cook to a 10-day contract

The Brooklyn Nets have already undergone a plethora of roster changes this season but they're creating space for more alterations as per the latest NBA rumors. GM Sean Marks wants to have the room to add players via trade or the buyout market and having enough roster spots is necessary for that kind of flexibility.

As reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Brooklyn Nets have decided to waive Andre Roberson, Iman Shumpert and Noah Vonleh.

The Nets are waiving three players -- Noah Vonleh, Iman Shumpert and Andre Roberson -- ahead of deadline to guarantee deals for season, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 24, 2021

Shams Charania then reported that Shumpert and Roberson plan on signing a 10-day contract with the Brooklyn Nets later this week.

Guard Iman Shumpert and forward Andre Roberson plan to sign 10-day contracts with the Nets when they clear waivers on Friday, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Nets maintaining flexibility ahead of guarantee deadline this week. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 24, 2021

None of the three players had broken into the Brooklyn Nets' regular rotation. Iman Shumpert pulled on a Nets jersey for the first time this season on Tuesday against the Sacramento Kings. Meanwhile, neither Andre Roberson nor Noah Vonleh had scored a solitary point during their short tenure.

It's implied that these guys are expendable for the Brooklyn Nets right now and the front office is keeping an eye out for better names ahead of the NBA trade deadline.

NBA Rumors: Brooklyn Nets looking to sign Tyler Cook to a 10-day contract

The Brooklyn Nets have also been linked to this year's G-League standout Tyler Cook. The forward is also likely to sign a 10-day contract.

Brooklyn is planning to sign Tyler Cook to a 10-day contract, source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 24, 2021

After going undrafted in 2019, Cook spent the majority of his time with the Canton Charge and OKC Blue in the G-League. He was signed by the Minnesota Timberwolves at the start of this season but was later waived. Cook then joined the Iowa Wolves in the G-League bubble. Although the Wolves have lost all of their eight games, Cook has averaged 20.8 points, 4.4 assists and 9.6 rebounds.

Cook now has a chance to force his way into the NBA. He won't be given too much of a scoring load but the Brooklyn Nets can certainly use his rebounding ability.

