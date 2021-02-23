NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks monitoring CJ McCollum in a bid to bolster star power

The New York Knicks are looking to add a star player this season and the latest NBA trade rumors suggest that the Portland Trail Blazers' CJ McCollum is on their radar. McCollum played fiery basketball to start the 2020-21 season, before getting sidelined with a foot injury and is yet to return to action.

The New York Knicks already have Julius Randle playing at an All-Star level this year. They have been looking to acquire a backcourt star to round out the roster and solidify their playoff push. As per Stefan Bondy of New York Daily News, the Knicks are now monitoring sharpshooter guard CJ McCollum. Bondy wrote:

"A source said they’re (Knicks) also monitoring Portland’s CJ McCollum, who is rehabbing from a broken foot and still has about $100 million guaranteed over three years after this season. The Blazers (18-10) have played well since McCollum’s injury, with shooting-guard replacement Gary Trent Jr. rising to the occasion. But it’s unclear if Portland is willing to deal McCollum."

CJ McCollum drains the 3 to pass Mychal Thompson and become No.9 on the Blazers all-time scoring list. #RipCity



Stream: https://t.co/Qw6YqQ11wx pic.twitter.com/iWsjJh7TaX — NBC Sports Northwest (@NBCSNorthwest) January 17, 2021

The New York Knicks appointed former player agent Leon Rose as the GM in March 2020 after failing to sign any superstar in the deep free agent class of 2019. While Rose has made key moves to put the team on track for a playoff finish, he too hasn't been able to execute a trade to land a household name. It would certainly mean a huge deal for him if he can help the Knicks acquire CJ McCollum.

NBA Trade Rumors: Examining the possibility of CJ McCollum joining the New York Knicks

The Knicks have the assets to get a deal done

As things stand, the idea of Portland Trail Blazers trading CJ McCollum to the New York Knicks seems implausible. The fact that they're within touching distance of the top four spots despite so many injuries will give them the incentive to keep hold of their key players.

Additionally, McCollum averaged 26.7 points on 44.1% shooting from downtown to start the season, both career-highs. The Blazers would want to see if he can maintain this level after returning from injury and the kind of boost it can give to the side.

With CJ McCollum and Jusuf Nurkic coming back soon, there’s nothing that can stop us 😤 pic.twitter.com/TSaOMT0opn — Blazers Nation (@BlazersNationCP) February 22, 2021

Advertisement

The New York Knicks though, have the required assets to entice Portland into dealing CJ McCollum if he becomes available. There's obviously the war chest of draft picks that can be opened up.

Additionally, the Knicks wouldn't find it too hard to part ways with either Immanuel Quickley or RJ Barrett if that would result in them landing McCollum. As explained earlier though, a trade looks improbable as of now.

Also read: NBA Trade Rumors - New York Knicks expected to listen to offers for Julius Randle