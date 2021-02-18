NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks expected to listen to offers for Julius Randle

Julius Randle has been playing at an All-Star level this year, but NBA trade rumors suggest that if offers do come in for the power forward, the New York Knicks will listen. Even though the Knicks are pushing for the playoffs, long-term stability is their ultimate goal and Randle could be leveraged to acquire useful assets.

Still only 26, Julius Randle has led the charge for the largely young New York Knicks side this season. Even though he's perceived to a part of the team's future, SNY's Ian Begley believes that the front office will be willing to engage in trade talks regarding Randle. Begley mentioned:

"Based on a conversation I’ve had with somebody earlier this month, there are prominent members of the Knicks organization that feel Randle is part of this young core that they’re trying to move forward with. However, you have to take calls if you’re the Knicks ahead of the trade deadline on potential Julius Randle trades just because you have to see what his value is. ... So I would expect the Knicks to have those conversations. Whether anything comes to fruition remains to be seen.”

40 points and counting for Julius Randle after his 7th three pic.twitter.com/6WLlXPQzNv — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) February 16, 2021

Julius Randle's current deal seems like value for money considering his output this season. He's owed $18.9 million this year and only has $4 million in guaranteed money next season before his contract runs out. As such, a playoff contender may decide to take a punt and engage in talks with the New York Knicks.

NBA Trade Rumors: Is Julius Randle a part of the New York Knicks' future?

Randle works on his shot

It's simply impossible to imagine the New York Knicks making it to the playoffs without Julius Randle. He's averaging 23.2 points and 10.9 rebounds per game this season while shooting at a 40.7% clip from downtown.

Randle is the main reason why the Knicks are in one of the postseason spots in the first place. He's also shown that he can play efficiently with the likes of Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett.

Advertisement

Don't expect the New York Knicks to part ways with their best player unless someone throws in multiple first round picks and a blue-chip youngster into the mix.

Also read: NBA Trade Rumors - New York Knicks could join LA Lakers in the Mo Bamba sweepstakes