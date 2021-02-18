NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks could join LA Lakers in the Mo Bamba sweepstakes

Out of favor center Mo Bamba is garnering interest around the league and the New York Knicks are the latest team to be linked to him as per NBA trade rumors. The sixth overall pick of the 2018 NBA Draft has failed to make a name for himself in Orlando and could be heading to a new franchise soon.

It was reported earlier that LA Lakers could potentially look at Mo Bamba as one for the future and pursue him. As per Marc Berman of the NY Post, the young center could emerge as a trade target for the New York Knicks as well. Berman wrote:

"Noel and Gibson likely will also confront Orlando 7-foot center Mo Bamba, who could see action Wednesday against Gibson. Bamba could be a future trade target. ... Bamba is 22 and the Knicks looked to trade up in that draft to get the former Texas Longhorns star. The Lakers also reportedly have interest."

Chuma Okeke crashes the boards and shovels the pass to Mo Bamba for the corner three pic.twitter.com/X6lSf6DDML — Beyond the RK (@beyondtheRK) February 13, 2021

Mo Bamba still has an additional year left on his rookie contract but it's unlikely that he'll see out the entirety of his current deal with the Orlando Magic.

NBA Trade Rumors: Mo Bamba a meaningful target for New York Knicks

Mitchell Robinson

New York Knicks' preferred center Mitchell Robinson is currently sidelined with a fractured right hand. Nerlens Noel is the only recognized option for Tom Thibodeau for this spot right now. As such, acquiring Mo Bamba would make a lot of sense for the Knicks.

Bamba is only playing 10 minutes per game for the Magic and needs more playing time to showcase his skills. He's gained a lot of muscle mass this season and looks like a much-improved presence underneath the rim. But limited playing time has reduced the seven-feet-tall center's production to 4.9 points and 3.7 rebounds per game.

Mind blowing that with 8 healthy players, Mo Bamba only gets 7 minutes. I mean come on 🙄 — Keith M. Hellebrand (@KHellebrand) February 12, 2021

Orlando Magic's head coach Steve Clifford prefers other options over Mo Bamba. As such, second-round picks might be enough for the New York Knicks to get a deal done.

