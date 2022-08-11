NBA Rumors: Bucks center believes trade for 3x DPOY slowed down Kevin Durant's exit from Brooklyn Nets

The latest NBA Rumors suggest that the trade of 3x DPOY Rudy Gobert affected Kevin Durant's situation with the Brooklyn Nets. Highlighting this matter, Milwaukee Bucks center Bobby Portis joined Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes on "Posted Up".

Kevin Durant shook the league when he demanded a trade on the first day of free agency. The ensuing chaos paved the way for several rumors and there was very little concrete evidence on where he would land.

When asked about the Durant trade situation, Portis offered an interesting take on the matter:

"I think the first thing that comes to mind is, like me personally, I think the Rudy Gobert trade kinda slowed it down. That was a whole lot. That was like four-five-six draft picks and four-five players. That's like nine players, bro. Not trying to compare it, but like, if I'm Brooklyn, I need it all!"

Portis went on to highlight Durant's tremendous talent and value on the court. However, he acknowledged how complicated the situation was for Brooklyn by saying:

"It's definitely a tough situation for the Brooklyn Nets to be in, obviously. To have one of the best players in the world want to get traded put them in a tough situation because I know they don't really want to trade him. But at the same time, they've got to make the right decision for the organization."

Durant appears to be stuck in limbo at the moment. Although things may move gradually, it is hard to deny the influence the Gobert trade has had on Durant's situation.

How did Rudy Gobert's trade impact Kevin Durant's trade value?

Kevin Durant in action against the Boston Celtics

Rudy Gobert's trade to the Minnesota Timberwolves was one of the biggest moves of the offseason. Given that several analysts and trade experts rated the trade poorly, it had a lasting impact on the league.

This naturally affected how the Nets perceived their situation with Kevin Durant.

The Durant-Nets situation has been viewed as a practical stalemate for the longest time. This is primarily due to the high asking price the Nets have placed upon their superstar. This was seen in Boston's case when Brooklyn demanded Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown in exchange for Durant.

Brooklyn has entertained offers from several other teams as well, but this has been to no avail. As the offseason has progressed, the avenues for a trade have also been reduced drastically.

The meeting between Durant and owner Joe Tsai might alleviate the current problem. The Nets superstar asked the owner to pick between him or general manager Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash.

Joe Tsai openly declared his support for the coaching staff.

Soon after the meeting, Tsai openly declared his support for the coaching staff. Hence, in an attempt to avoid a problematic situation with the front-office, the Nets may be forced to trade Durant for less than they'd wish for.

