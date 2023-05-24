NBA Rumors: Carmelo Anthony's jersey likely to be retired by New York Knicks

Carmelo Anthony announced recently that he has decided to officially step away from the NBA and basketball after 19 seasons as a professional ball player.

Following the announcement of his retirement, the New York Knicks have emerged as the top team to potentially retire the star player's number soon.

Anthony spent seven seasons as the lone star player of the Knicks and arguably brought back relevancy to the franchise. He was a seven-time All-Star throughout the entire time he was in New York.

According to reports, there has been a ton of support in Madison Square Garden to retire Melo's number 7, which he wore during his time with the team.

(h/t There has been strong support among some in Madison Square Garden to retire Carmelo Anthony's number, per @IanBegley (h/t @sny_knicks There has been strong support among some in Madison Square Garden to retire Carmelo Anthony's number, per @IanBegley (h/t @sny_knicks ) https://t.co/Y6lN5J8wnf

Melo made his retirement official when he posted a video on YouTube, together with a tribute from his longtime friend in the league, LeBron James. The star forward passed the torch to his son, Kiyan, who has also pursued basketball.

He finished his career as a 10-time All-Star, six-time All-NBA, 2013 Scoring Champion, 2004 All-Rookie Team and three-time Olympic gold medalist.

With his accomplishments in the NBA and on the international scene, there's a huge chance that he'll be named a Hall of Famer in a few years.

Looking back at Carmelo Anthony's time with the New York Knicks

Carmelo Anthony finished his career without winning the Larry O'Brien trophy, but that doesn't mean his time in the NBA wasn't significant. He will be remembered as one of the greatest isolation scorers to ever step foot in the association.

Aside from his incredible run with the Denver Nuggets, Melo's time with the Knicks will remain memorable.

Anthony was traded in the middle of the 2010-11 season in an attempt to make a dynamic duo with Amar'e Stoudemire, who started off the season with the team.

They were a promising tandem but didn't really translate well as Stoudemire's injuries started to take over, leaving Melo as a lone star.

Still, in his seven seasons with the Knicks, the future Hall of Fame forward was able to lead the team to three consecutive postseason runs. Sadly, New York wasn't strong enough to overcome powerhouse teams like the Boston Celtics and the Indiana Pacers at the time.

Also, they weren't able to make go past the second round in the playoffs. However, Melo stayed loyal and was with the team even though they weren't making the playoffs.

One of my all-time favorite Carmelo Anthony moments. "THIS IS MY HOUSE!"One of my all-time favorite Carmelo Anthony moments. "THIS IS MY HOUSE!"One of my all-time favorite Carmelo Anthony moments. 🔥 https://t.co/cetTS4uTrM

In his time with the organization, Anthony averaged 24.7 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists. Despite the lack of postseason success, Carmelo Anthony is still recognized as a Knicks legend.

