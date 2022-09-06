NBA Rumors: Charlotte Hornets interested in bringing former All-Star guard back

The Charlotte Hornets, led by Michael Jordan, are considering bringing back former All-Star guard Kemba Walker. According to Sports Illustrated's Brett Siegal, the team is looking to add a veteran guard after failing to acquire Donovan Mitchell.

"While they did make a competitive offer for Donovan Mitchell that drew some interest within Utah’s front-office, according to a league source, the Charlotte Hornets find themselves where they have been all offseason long – trying to find ways to move forward and be a competitive team in the Eastern Conference," Siegel wrote.

"Charlotte has expressed interest in bringing back former All-Star guard Kemba Walker, assuming he is bought out by the Detroit Pistons."

Kemba Walker is currently part of the Detroit Pistons roster after a move from the New York Knicks. Speculation that the Pistons would buy out Walker began immediately after the trade. A buyout would make Walker eligible to sign a contract with another team.

Siegel also reported that the Hornets did make an offer to the Jazz for Donovan Mitchell. However, the franchise knows where they stand and are willing to make its way to the top by improving incrementally.

Brett Siegel @BrettSiegelNBA They gave up a lot to get him, but the Cleveland Cavaliers are in a better position long-term with Donovan Mitchell on their roster. si.com/fannation/nba/… They gave up a lot to get him, but the Cleveland Cavaliers are in a better position long-term with Donovan Mitchell on their roster. si.com/fannation/nba/…

Should the Charlotte Hornets bring back Kemba Walker?

New York Knicks v Boston Celtics

The Charlotte Hornets had a solid start to the 2021-22 NBA season. They found themselves in the top five of the Eastern Conference. But their performance declined, and they found themselves eliminated from the play-in tournament after a loss to the Atlanta Hawks.

However, the Hornets have LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier and Miles Bridges. The team may be good enough to make the postseason going forward and could use Walker.

StatMuse @statmuse Kemba Walker as a Hornet:



— 19.8 PPG | 5.5 APG

— Most PTS by a Hornet

— 3x All-Star

— 1x All-NBA



Greatest Charlotte Hornet of all-time? Kemba Walker as a Hornet:— 19.8 PPG | 5.5 APG— Most PTS by a Hornet— 3x All-Star— 1x All-NBAGreatest Charlotte Hornet of all-time? https://t.co/mV1xk4t23H

LaMelo Ball could learn from playing alongside and spending time with Walker. Playing in the same position, Ball could pick the four-time All-Star's brain and gain invaluable knowledge and experience. Walker could also be a good player coming off the bench for the organization.

However, the only issue seems to be his injury-prone history, especially over the last three years. Over the previous three seasons, Walker has played 56, 43 and 37 games for the Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks. The four-time All-Star can still contribute but will have to accept a smaller role with the Hornets.

With training camp starting later this month, Walker's future remains uncertain. The Detroit Pistons are yet to buy out the former All-Star guard.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Chad Marriott