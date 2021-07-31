NBA Rumors: Chicago Bulls frontrunners to sign Lonzo Ball in free agency 

Lonzo Ball has been a frequent mention in recent NBA rumors, with the latest reports suggesting the Chicago Bulls are the frontrunners to sign him in free agency.

Ball had a career-best season with the New Orleans Pelicans. He averaged 14.6 points, 5.7 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game. The former LA Lakers point guard also made massive improvements with his long-range shooting. He made 37.8% of his shots from beyond the arc on 8.3 attempts per game. He will be a restricted free agent this summer.

NBA rumors have linked Lonzo Ball with a plethora of top teams. According to Evan Massey of the NBA Analysis Network, the Chicago Bulls are the frontrunners to sign him, and there is mutual interest between the two camps. Here's what he mentioned in his most recent report on this matter:

"Per league source to @HoopAnalysisNet, the Bulls view Lonzo Ball as their top priority in free agency and the interest is mutual. Chicago is considered the front-runner right now, but the situation is fluid. Plenty of other potential suitors out there for him."

The New York Knicks, Boston Celtics, LA Clippers, and Miami Heat are the other potential landing spots for Lonzo Ball apart from the Chicago Bulls as per NBA rumors. Ball is 23-year-old and is viewed as one of the top young point guards in the league.

Bulls, Celtics and Raptors are expected to show interest in Lonzo Ball, per @ShamsCharania pic.twitter.com/aYRiumHefl — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 30, 2021

NBA Rumors: Is Lonzo Ball a good fit for the Chicago Bulls?

Lonzo Ball

The Chicago Bulls need a new backcourt partner for Zach LaVine, who can help them with some playmaking in the upcoming offseason. Lonzo Ball can be a great addition in that aspect. He also brings additional skills with him in the form of his shooting and strong defense.

The Chicago Bulls could benefit hugely from Lonzo Ball's addition as they evidently lacked a third scoring option, good defense and shooting from beyond the arc. Coby White is a decent scorer but struggles in defense and playmaking, while Tomas Satoransky isn't a reliable scorer.

LONZO BALL knocked down a career-high 8 Threes 🔥



27 PTS

9 AST

8/18 FG

8/15 3PT

4 REB

3 STL



pic.twitter.com/lRK2yeX5Cg — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) April 5, 2021

Lonzo Ball's ability to provide all three things by himself makes him a nice fit alongside Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic. LaVine can play off the ball and will have decent spacing because of Ball's three-point shooting skills. Meanwhile, Nikola Vucevic can play more center with Ball facilitating for him.

The Chicago Bulls can create up to $23.7 million in cap space this offseason if they decline player options, waive players or renounce cap holds of their own free agents as per Spotrac.

As per NBA rumors, Lonzo Ball will command around $15-20 million annually in free agency. The New Orleans Pelicans are unlikely to match the offer sheets presented to him by other teams.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava