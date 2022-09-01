NBA Rumors: Chicago Bulls guard's recovery progressing in a positive direction

The Chicago Bulls are coming off their best season since 2015, eventually falling to the Milwaukee Bucks, the defending champions, in the playoffs' first round. But Lonzo Ball's mid-January knee injury kept their run from being better.

According to NBC's KC Johnson, the news around the Bulls point guard's injury is still relatively unknown. But Johnson has heard more good things than bad things about Ball's recovery from a meniscus tear.

"It’s a fluid situation, and the last two times I’ve checked on him, I’ve heard more positive than negative," Johnson said on his podcast.

Ball has been sidelined ever since the Jan. 14 injury. The initial diagnosis suggested that he would return to action towards the end of the regular season. But the former LA Lakers guard suffered a series of setbacks in his recuperation.

Reports in recent weeks have suggested that the guard still suffers discomfort while ramping up his recovery and training activities over the summer. However, there is still hope that Ball can be ready when the upcoming season starts in mid-October.

Bulls Talk @NBCSBulls



• Is change coming for NBA offseason after Chet Holmgren's injury?



• Latest on Lonzo Ball



• Expectations for Zach LaVine



: link.chtbl.com/BullsTalk New Bulls Talk Podcast with @Jason1Goff and @KCJHoop • Is change coming for NBA offseason after Chet Holmgren's injury?• Latest on Lonzo Ball• Expectations for Zach LaVine New Bulls Talk Podcast with @Jason1Goff and @KCJHoop:• Is change coming for NBA offseason after Chet Holmgren's injury?• Latest on Lonzo Ball• Expectations for Zach LaVine🎧: link.chtbl.com/BullsTalk https://t.co/Qyj8DIQUoo

Ball is not the only one having to go through recovery this summer as superstar guard Zach LaVine also suffered a knee injury around the All-Star break. LaVine, however, could play through the pain. He eventually underwent surgery during the offseason ahead of his bumper new contract that will see him earn in excess of $200 million.

Alex Caruso has also been struggling with an injury, suffering a concussion during the playoffs. While he has fully recovered, his focus during the summer has been on conditioning, according to reports.

How important is Lonzo Ball to the Chicago Bulls?

Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball

Lonzo Ball, the Chicago Bulls' starting point guard, is pivotal if the franchise is to have success in the coming seasons. Having improved his perimeter shooting, Ball helps space the floor for Chicago as well as run the show.

Last season, Ball averaged 13.0 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists. He shot both 42.1% overall and from 3-point range while converting 75.0% of his free throws. Ball is essential in getting the ball up the court, especially getting the ball to two bona fide scorers in LaVine and DeMar DeRozan.

StatMuse @statmuse Highest 3P% in 2022:



44.9 — Luke Kennard

43.6 — Desmond Bane

42.7 — Tyrese Maxey

42.5 — Cameron Johnson

42.3 — Lonzo Ball



All 26 or younger. Highest 3P% in 2022:44.9 — Luke Kennard43.6 — Desmond Bane42.7 — Tyrese Maxey42.5 — Cameron Johnson 42.3 — Lonzo BallAll 26 or younger. https://t.co/iKM3NoJMpF

The No. 2 pick in 2017 has been instrumental defensively as well. Ball helped set the tone on the defense alongside Caruso. He guarded out on the perimeter with his quick hands and great footwork and could seamlessly guard three different positions.

Either way, Lonzo Ball is extremely important to the Bulls. If they are to seriously launch championship ambitions, they need Ball to be healthy and at his very best in the highly competitive Eastern Conference.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein