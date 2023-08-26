NBA Rumors: Chris Paul & Blake Griffin could reunite at Warriors to turn Golden State into lob city 2.0

The Golden State Warriors caught many around the NBA off guard when they traded the young Jordan Poole to the Washington Wizards for veteran Point Guard Chris Paul.

CP3 joins Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green to create one of the oldest cores coming into the 2023-24 season. The Warriors front office are hoping that the addition of Paul can help them make another championship run after a disappointing exit in last year's playoffs.

Many Warriors fans eagerly waited for their team to make additional moves to bolster the roster. But the Golden State remained relatively quiet after picking up Chris Paul, as the only further acquisitions they made were Cory Joseph, Dario Saric, and Trayce Jackson-Davis.

However, it seems that the Warriors' off-season is not done yet as they are rumored to be eyeing another veteran player to add to their squad. The player that they are supposedly considering is someone that Chris Paul is very familiar with. And he is none other than Blake Griffin.

Currently, Griffin is a free agent who was recently a part of the Boston Celtics. He averaged 4 points, 4 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 41 games for the Celtics and even started in 16 games when the team's big men encountered injuries.

Should the rumors come true, Chris Paul will get to reunite with a former member of one of the most iconic teams in the 2010s.

Chris Paul and Blake Griffin with the LA Clippers

Chris Paul and Blake Griffin played together for the Clippers

During the 2011 season, the LA Clippers were starting to see significant improvement in their performance. They were being led by Blake Griffin, who had just recently won the Rookie of the Year award but were still missing a key piece.

That missing piece turned out to be Chris Paul, who was acquired by the team in a trade with the New Orleans Hornets. The move proved to be the right one for the Clippers.

The duo of Paul and Griffin would lead the Clippers to six straight playoff appearances after only making it once since 2000. They were also responsible for some of the most breathtaking highlights, which usually started with a pass from Paul and ended in a Griffin slam.

They were also responsible for the longest winning streak in Clippers history (17) during the 2012-13 season, including an undefeated month in December.

Unfortunately, the Clippers experienced one heartbreak after another in the playoffs and never made it into the Finals. However, they were still responsible for some of the best highlights of that era.

While it is unlikely that CP3 and Blake Griffin will fully recreate those highlights should they team up for the Warriors, it would still be interesting to see how their rumored reunion could help Golden State if it happens.

