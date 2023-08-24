“CP and Blake on the warriors lmao retirement home”: Fans in splits as Blake Griffin garners interest from Warriors and other contenders

The Golden State Warriors are in search of a reliable big man to help them contend this season, and Blake Griffin is one of the players on their radar.

The Warriors aren't the only team who have expressed interest in signing the veteran. The Boston Celtics, Philadelphia 76ers, and the LA Clippers have also been reported as potential landing spots for Griffin.

Last season, he played limited minutes for the Celtics, averaging 4.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists.

Following this news, fans hopped on social media to troll Griffin and the Warriors.

During the offseason, the team acquired Chris Paul via trade. With this, fans pointed out that the two former teammates can get the chance to be reunited.

It's been four years since he was an All-Star, but Griffin is still able to contribute to the teams that have pursued him. The six-time All-Star can stretch defenses with this perimeter shooting, which has improved over the years. He's also capable of creating scoring opportunities for his teammates, which could come in handy.

Fans will have to wait until a decision from any team has been finalized. Still, any team would see it as a mistake to pass up on him.

Blake Griffin joining the Warriors would be a bad look for the Clippers

During his prime years, Blake Griffin was one of the biggest NBA stars while playing for the Clippers. Together with Paul, they changed the way people viewed the Los Angeles team. For many years, the California-based team was the laughingstock of the league, but thanks to Griffin, that changed.

The 6-foot-9 power forward helped the franchise reach the postseason several times. While they weren't able to reach the finals, it was still a huge accomplishment for the organization. They were hindered by many teams, but the one that stood out among the rest was the Warriors.

While the former Slam Dunk champion and the Clippers were trying to contend, the young Warriors squad started to rise. Being that both teams were in the Pacific Division, they played against each other on a regular basis during the season.

The animosity was intense, mostly one-sided, but intense regardless.

With Griffin, the Clippers tried to win significantly. Although they failed, they had great moments together. So, joining the Warriors wouldn't be a good look, even if it's guaranteed that the five-time All-NBA will win a title.

Winning the title with his longtime rivals will still make an impact on Blake Griffin's resume. But it wouldn't feel earned, and some fans of the Clippers would feel betrayed.

