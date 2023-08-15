NBA Rumors: LA Lakers could add 6-foot-9 veteran forward to boost bench depth next season

The LA Lakers are doing their best to become one of the best teams next season with their offseason moves, which have been excellent. The Lakers can still sign a player this summer to strengthen their depth, and with the rumors of Christian Wood's potential signing with the team dwindling down, there's another option for Los Angeles.

Blake Griffin is still a free agent as he wasn't re-signed by the Boston Celtics after playing for the team last season. For the Lakers, signing a veteran forward like Griffin could be a smart move. An executive told Evan Massey that the six-time All-Star could fit well with the team this season.

"Blake Griffin is still out there, and I think his best fit is the Lakers," the executive said. "He would be a perfect depth addition for L.A."

While Griffin is a shell of his former self, he still adds a ton of hustle in the frontcourt. Additionally, he's able to stretch the defenses with his shooting, which has been a reliable part of his offense. The NBA veteran doesn't need lengthy minutes as well, as he knows his role and what he's supposed to do on both ends.

The former LA Clippers star is also a great distributor, which could work well with wings who love to cut to the basket. Rui Hachimura and Austin Reaves could benefit a lot from playing with the former All-Star. He doesn't add much on the defensive side of the floor, but he's displayed an impressive level of hustle over the past seasons.

With him, Anthony Davis will get a chance to reserve his body for longer stretches, giving the Lakers an extra boost of energy from the star.

Kevin Garnett calls out LA Lakers star to play more off the ball

LeBron James

Throughout his entire career, LeBron James has always had the ball in his hands whenever he needs to, either to run the offense or score. Retired NBA star Kevin Garnett called out the current LA Lakers star to incorporate more off-ball movements in his offense. James isn't the only star he called out, as he included Kevin Durant in the mix.

"LeBron and (Kevin Durant), it’s time for them to be spot-up (shooters)," Garnett said. "We now gave the ball to them for ages. This been 20 years …Man, God d***, can they play off the ball once? Can they go in the corner and, now, someone make a play … for them to get a free shot?"

So far, the two stars haven't responded to the retired star. But it isn't likely to happen since both are extremely effective with the ball in their hands.

