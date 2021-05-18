NBA Rumors: Chris Paul likely to stay with Phoenix Suns next season despite interest from New York Knicks

Considering the transformative effect Chris Paul has had on the Phoenix Suns this year; it is no surprise that he has been a part of NBA rumors. The veteran guard is in his 16th season in the league but hasn't shown signs of slowing down anytime soon.

According to ESPN's trusted NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, veteran point guard Chris Paul is unlikely to leave the Phoenix Suns next season.

Here is what Wojnarowski had to say about the subject:

"It certainly seems to me it's hard to see him go somewhere else. He wanted to be there. He had to convince Phoenix a little bit that they were ready for him."

Chris Paul has a player option in 2021-22 with the Phoenix Suns. This means he could decline and become a free agent in the summer if he wants to. Another possibility is that Paul opts-in to his contract or signs an extension, considering how successful his tenure with the Suns has been so far.

Woj: 'Hard To See' Chris Paul Leave Suns In Offseason https://t.co/cNR3soggbn — RealGM (@RealGM) May 18, 2021

NBA rumors indicate that the New York Knicks will be a potential suitor for Chris Paul if the former LA Clippers star parts ways with the Phoenix Suns. Knicks President Leon Rose used to be Chris Paul's agent; a move for the veteran guard may not be farfetched.

Also Read: NBA Rookie of the Year 2021: Latest Power Rankings - May 17th, 2021

Chris Paul has enjoyed a stellar season with the Phoenix Suns

Chris Paul has revitalized the Phoenix Suns franchise. He was selected to the NBA All-Star game this season and is also expected to feature in either the first or second All-NBA team. He even got MVP shouts, which shows how well the 'Point God' has played for the Phoenix Suns.

Chris Paul to Maria Taylor on ESPN+ on what individual record he is looking to break next: "Shoot, I'm trying to break my record of not winning no championships." — Kellan Olson (@KellanOlson) May 18, 2021

Paul has averaged a stellar 16.4 points and 8.9 assists on 50% shooting from the field. He has also been effective on the defensive end. He is the primary reason the Phoenix Suns ended the regular season with an impressive 51-21 record and claimed second spot in the Western Conference.

Both Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns have benefitted from this alliance, although it seems highly probable that we will see him in a new franchise in the next campaign.

Also Read: 3 reasons why Golden State Warriors will struggle to defeat LA Lakers in Game 1 of the play-in tournament