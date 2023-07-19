NBA Rumors: Christian Wood gains interest from Bulls amid Lakers' lackadaisical approach to sign him

The LA Lakers may have to act fast on their pursuit of Christian Wood. The Chicago Bulls have emerged as interested suitors for the veteran center.

The Bulls are reportedly strong candidates to sign the sharpshooting big because of the disabled player exception granted to them, with Lonzo Ball set to miss the entire season. Here's what LA Times' Dan Woike reported regarding these rumors:

"Chicago recently got a $10.2-million player exception because of Lonzo Ball’s knee injury that’s expected to keep him off the court next season. The Bulls can use some or all of that money to acquire a player via trade or sign a player to a one-year free-agent deal."

Meanwhile, LA can only offer him the veterans minimum worth $2.4 million. Wood's value is much higher than that, despite the uneven interest in the market. He would bolster any team's offense in the NBA due to his skillset that represents the modern-day center.

Christian Wood has shot at least 37% from deep in his last four seasons. In the last three years, he has averaged at least 16 points a game, including a career-high season in Houston two years ago, when he averaged 21.0 points a game.

The 6'9" center has averaged 1.0 blocks per game. Wood can be a serviceable interior defender. The LA Lakers would be a great fit for him, but with only the minimum contract on offer, Wood might accept a better deal elsewhere if it's on offer.

Exploring why LA Lakers have stalled on signing Christian Wood

Rob Pelinka announced during a summer league interview that the LA Lakers are planning to sign another center. Not just that, he also listed specifics of the kind of skillset they are looking for. Pelinka claimed the Lakers wish to add someone who brings something different to the table compared to new addition Jaxson Hayes, who is more of a traditional center.

Christian Wood is that player. He fits well next to Anthony Davis as a floor spacer. The Chicago Bulls only recently got their disabled player option worth $10.2 million. So why have the Lakers stalled their pursuit?

Wood reportedly has a poor reputation when it comes to the locker room and playing within a team. Dan Woike's report described how bad Wood's situation can be within a team. Here's what Woike wrote:

“If LeBron [James] can get him to toe the line, it cements LeBron as the greatest player of all time,” one NBA source said. “That’s how hard it is.”

There are also concerns about Christian Wood's lack of intent on the defensive end, despite him averaging a block per game during his seven-season career. Even though it's a low-risk, high-reward situation for the Lakers, they cannot attract more negative situations putting their team chemistry in jeopardy after the issues that stemmed during Russell Wesbtrook's tenure with the franchise.

Click here to read Dan Woike's report on Christian Wood.

