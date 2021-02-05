NBA Rumors: Cleveland Cavaliers' Matthew Dellavedova could be forced to retire after suffering concussion

Matthew Dellavedova is yet to suit up in a Cleveland Cavaliers uniform for the 2020-21 NBA season. The Australian suffered a concussion injury on December 12 last year in a preseason game against the Indiana Pacers. The latest NBA rumors suggest that Dellavedova is still nowhere close to a return.

As reported by The Athletic's Joe Vardon and Kelsey Russo, Matthew Dellavedova is still unable to undergo proper rehabilitation workouts. They mentioned:

"Nearly two months later, Dellavedova is still experiencing problematic symptoms that are preventing him from ramping up workouts in any real capacity, several sources told The Athletic. Those sources indicated that retirement was on the table, if not likely, for Dellavedova, though a source close to him said there 'isn’t anything conclusive' about his playing future, he’s under no deadline or pressure to formally quit, and doesn’t want to stop playing yet."

Also, for those asking about Matthew Dellavedova. It’s tricky since he’s been in concussion protocol and Dellavedova has a history of concussions.



There’s no easy or clear path forward from this. We just have to stay patient and hope for the best. — Evan Dammarell (@AmNotEvan) January 29, 2021

Matthew Dellavedova signed a one-year minimum deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers at the start of the season. The franchise has been patient with 'Delly' but will be hoping for things to improve soon.

NBA Rumors: What's next for Matthew Dellavedova and Cleveland Cavaliers?

Dellavedova (first from left) was a part of the 2016 championship-winning Cavs team

Matthew Dellavedova signed with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2013 after going undrafted. He played a crucial role for the team during the 2015 playoffs run. What truly made Delly a fan favorite was his performance in Game 3 of the 2015 NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors.

Matthew Dellavedova, summarized in 17 seconds: pic.twitter.com/rC7WTOeXm5 — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) January 13, 2016

Dellavedova exploded for 20 points and hustled hard throughout the night to give his side the win and a 2-1 lead in the finals. However, he had to be hospitalized due to dehydration. The Cavs did not win another game in the series but Dellavedova definitely won the hearts of the fans.

This is not the first time Matthew Dellavedova has suffered a concussion injury. He missed the final portion of the 2018-19 season with the Cleveland Cavaliers due to the same. With these head injuries piling up, Dellavedova has to adopt a safety-first approach.

The 30-year-old can still take some time to evaluate his situation but if things do not improve, he may have to make the tough decision and hang up his boots.

