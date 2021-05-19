NBA Rumors: Cleveland Cavaliers could offer Jarrett Allen a $100M extension to make the 23-year-old a centerpiece of their rebuild

There has been a lot of buzz around Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen, who is set to become a restricted free agent. He was traded to the Cavaliers in a blockbuster deal that sent James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets. Allen has excelled in Cleveland, and now NBA rumors about his contract extension are picking up pace.

NBA Rumors: Andre Drummond's departure has made Jarrett Allen the main focus of the Cleveland Cavaliers' future

Jarrett Allen (#31) with the Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers aren't even sure about the players they want to build around. They have the likes of Jarrett Allen, Isaac Okoro, Darius Garland and Collin Sexton, but all cannot possibly demand max extensions.

There have been NBA rumors regarding Sexton possibly being available in the trade market. The Cleveland Cavaliers are hoping to get back a host of assets in return, given Sexton's brilliant form this season.

NBA rumors suggest Collin Sexton might demand a contract similar to what the Sacramento Kings offered De'Aaron Fox - $163 million for five years. However, there is no guarantee that the Cleveland Cavaliers will follow in the footsteps of the Kings.

Terry Pluto of Cleveland.com has reported that the Cavaliers are most keen on re-signing Jarrett Allen from their current crop of stars.

"I talked to an agent who could picture Allen’s talks starting at $100 million for five years and going up — perhaps to $125 million, $25 million a year,” Pluto wrote. “It’s not a maximum deal, but it’s close."

Andre Drummond was certainly not happy when his team traded for another big man to share his position on the court. Drummond acted out and demanded a trade from the Cavaliers.

Terry Pluto further explained how Andre Drummond's exit made it easier for the Cleveland Cavaliers to focus on Jarrett Allen. The latter is possibly looking at a contract extension above $100 million. Pluto reported:

"They are going to give Allen $100 million or more in a contract extension. Having both [Allen and Drummond] wasn’t going to work...Trading for Allen was a good idea long term, but made life rough for J.B. Bickerstaff due to how Drummond reacted."

It's no surprise that the Cleveland Cavaliers want to lock in Jarrett Allen for the future as he is the highest-rated player on their roster. Allen is averaging 13.2 points, 9.9 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game in 51 appearances while shooting 60.9% from the floor.

Allen's stellar performances have convinced the Cavaliers to focus their rebuild around him.

