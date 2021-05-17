NBA Rumors: Cleveland Cavaliers could overhaul their front office after 3 consecutive failed regular seasons

The latest NBA rumors suggest that the Cleveland Cavaliers are evaluating whether they should continue with their current front office led by Koby Altman. Their failure to qualify for the playoffs for the third consecutive season has put the front office's job security at risk. The Cavaliers ended the 2020-21 NBA season with one of the worst records in the league at 22-50.

With a third straight lousy finish in the books, Cavs ownership contemplating changes to the front office, sources tell @FortyEightMins. https://t.co/5wRMDbUh2j pic.twitter.com/QAEF92gGcT — Sam Amico (@AmicoHoops) May 17, 2021

Cleveland Cavaliers doubtful about front office stability and locker room culture

Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are going through a rebuild with young players Collin Sexton, Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen and Isaac Okoro considered the core pieces moving forward. As per Sam Amico of FortyEightMinutes, the Cleveland Cavaliers ownership group comprising Dan Gilbert and Co. are well aware that it will take some time to get the desired results.

However, Amico said league sources have informed FortyEightMinutes that the ownership group is "wondering about the stability of the front office and the culture in the locker room." Here's what the full report said regarding this matter:

"Since 2018-19, the Cavs have had four coaches. This year, they traded promising prospect Kevin Porter Jr. to the Rockets and benched center Andre Drummond for a month before reaching a contract buyout. Both of those decisions baffled the team’s veterans and were called into question by the agents for potential free-agent or trade prospects reached by FortyEightMinutes."

LeBron, JR Smith, Kevin Love, Ty Lue, Kevin Porter Jr. and now Andre Drummond. All clashed with the organization or lashed out at management.



Why does this keep happening in Cleveland? https://t.co/fCYTMyQetp — Jason Lloyd (@ByJasonLloyd) February 16, 2021

The Cleveland Cavaliers have several options available in case they decide to switch things up in the front office. According to Amico's sources, they are considering hiring "a respected voice to serve in a president of basketball operations role and oversee the entire front office, including Altman."

Former player Bernie Bickerstaff has emerged as an option to run the front office. He is the father of the Cleveland Cavaliers' current head coach, J.B. Bickerstaff.