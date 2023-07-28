NBA Rumors: Clippers, Sixers 'unserious' on James Harden trade talks

James Harden remains intact on his decision to leave the Philadelphia 76ers and join the LA Clippers this offseason. However, ever since he asked for a trade four weeks ago, there has been no progress in talks between the two teams.

The Sixers are in no rush to send James Harden elsewhere, but it looks like the Clippers are in no hurry to trade Harden, either. The lack of competition from other teams could be one of the main reasons why Los Angeles has yet to meet Philadelphia’s desired package.

"The Clippers have been fairly unserious about what they’re willing to give up in order to acquire him. The prevailing sentiment seems to be that Harden is still valued, but on the team’s terms, which is a shift from the franchise-defining clout Harden had at his peak," Kyle Neubeck of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Clippers want to trade for James Harden on their own terms

James Harden has been upset at the way in which the Philadelphia front office handled his possible free agency and made his dissatisfaction clear to the franchise.

After opting in to his $35.6 million option with the Sixers, Harden asked out, as the franchise was unwilling to offer him the max contract he wanted.

Harden named the Clippers as his preferred destination. Initially, there was strong optimism he would end up with the team since both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George were reportedly on board with the idea of James Harden joining them to create a Big Three.

Over the last four weeks, though, reports and rumors slowed down as the Clippers look to land James Harden on their own terms and not what Philadelphia seeks in return. Hence, it wouldn't come as a surprise if there was no progress heading to the training camp in late September.

The Clippers, with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George being untouchable, would need to put together a package of multiple high-quality players and draft picks to strike a deal with the Sixers.

Players like Norman Powell and Terance Mann, along with draft picks and expiring contracts, could convince Daryl Morey, the Sixers' president of basketball operations, to become more active in trade talks. Still, they have not made a definite decision on how they want to proceed with this case.

"Morey is known to be asking for the kind of return that — as of Tuesday afternoon — left the strong impression that he had no genuine interest in getting a deal done anytime soon. Harden's stance has not changed, a source close to him told The Athletic. He still wants to leave Philadelphia.

"He's still upset with how Morey handled his situation heading into possible free agency last month. And even with the recent revelation that James Harden attended the same NBPA party as Sixers co-star Joel Embiid and former Sixers owner Michael Rubin in Vegas, he's still determined to start next season in a Clippers jersey," Sam Amick of The Athletic recently said.

James Harden averaged 21.0 points, 6.1 rebounds and 10.7 assists last season while shooting 44.1% from the field, 38.5% from beyond the arc, and 86.7% from the free-throw line. However, the Sixers failed to reach the Eastern Conference finals for yet another season.

