NBA Rumors: Dallas Mavericks among teams interested in signing John Wall if he gets bought out 

John Wall is the latest name that's popped up in NBA rumors, with recent reports suggesting the Dallas Mavericks could be interested in signing him.

The Houston Rockets and John Wall have reportedly agreed to find a new team for the former Washington Wizards star. The Rockets are heading in a new direction with their rebuild. They are expected to develop their young backcourt duo comprising Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr.

Details: Sources: John Wall, Houston Rockets meet and mutually agree to work together on finding a new home for the five-time All-Star guard. Plan is for Wall to be present at training camp, but not play in Rockets games this season.



John Wall endured another injury-plagued season last year, making just 40 appearances. The five-time All-Star guard averaged a decent 20.6 points and 6.9 assists per game during the campaign.

Wall could still be an invaluable addition to any contending team. But his $92 million salary over the next two seasons makes it difficult for the Rockets to find a new team for him. NBA rumors suggest several teams could be interested if Wall agrees to a buyout with Houston.

As per NBA Analysis Network's Evan Massey, the Mavs would be among those franchises.

The Houston Rockets have no plans to buy out the $92 million on John Wall's contract, though. This makes it unlikely for the Dallas Mavericks to get him on board for next season. But with very few teams having the resources to land him, there is reason to believe that the Rockets' stance on not reaching a buyout may change.

NBA Rumors: Will John Wall be a good fit for the Dallas Mavericks?

John Wall in action during an NBA game.

Assuming that the Houston Rockets and John Wall agree on a buyout, there will be plenty of contending teams who will aggressively pursue him. Wall, despite his injury struggles, is a remarkable performer. He has the numbers to prove his efficiency on both ends of the floor.

The Dallas Mavericks' top priority was to add another playmaker to their ranks this offseason to ease the burden on Luka Doncic. As per NBA rumors, they were interested in signing the likes of Kyle Lowry, Spencer Dinwiddie and Goran Dragic, among others.

Having missed the opportunity to sign any of those players, pushing to sign a combo guard who is also a willing defender like John Wall makes sense for the Dallas Mavericks. Wall's traits make him an ideal backcourt partner for Luka Doncic.

The Dallas Mavericks have a decent squad, but Wall's addition could really push them to the next level.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra