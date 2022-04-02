NBA Rumors: Dallas Mavericks interested in 3-time DPOY if he becomes available

The Dallas Mavericks and Rudy Gobert might just be a match made in heaven.

Gobert, a three-time Defensive Player of the Year with five All-Defensive selections and four All-NBA selections, is one of the league's best defenders. The Stifle Tower's 7-foot-1 size and reach make him one of the most dominant defenders in the paint.

Naturally, many have taken a strong interest in his defensive prowess, but none more so than the Dallas Mavericks, according to ESPN's Tim McMahon:

"I've heard from ... externally and internally that the Mavericks would have significant interest, and I know Rudy well enough to know he would love to play with Luka (Doncic)." (h/t) The Lowe Post

McMahon further added how Gobert would compliment Doncic if they played together:

"Dallas? With Luka? Are you kidding me? The Gobert-Luka pick-and-roll? Plug Gobert into what the Mavericks have been able to put together defensively this year? I'm pretty sure Rudy would be an upgrade as far as a pick-and-roll finisher." (h/t) The Lowe Post

McMahon also pointed out that Gobert's agent, Bouna Ndiaye, lives in suburban Dallas. Plus, Gobert's first-ever predraft workout experience was with the Mavericks:

"Bouna wanted Rudy with the Mavericks going into the draft. And Rudy's first draft workout was in Dallas and was against Steven Adams. ... It was not a workout that made the Mavericks interested in drafting Rudy Gobert." (h/t) The Lowe Post

ProCity Hoops @ProCityHoops



Gobert would also “love to play with Luka.”



The Mavericks would have "significant interest" in Rudy Gobert if he is made available by Utah. Gobert would also "love to play with Luka."

Rudy Gobert was selected 27th overall in the 2013 draft by the Utah Jazz. He is currently on a five-year, $205 million contract, which lasts through the 2025-26 season.

Are the Dallas Mavericks covert contenders?

LA Lakers vs. Dallas Mavericks

Making the case for the Dallas Mavericks (48-29) to win it all is risky. Despite Luka Doncic averaging 28.1/9.2/8.6 this season, only glimpses of a formidable contending team have been seen throughout the regular season.

Since the Spencer Dinwiddie trade on Feb. 10, things have worked out fairly well for Dallas. They secured a reliable second scoring option and let go of what could only be described as a monetary liability in Kristaps Porzingis.

In the 44 starts with the Washington Wizards, Dinwiddie averaged 12.6 points per game. But since the trade, he has averaged 17.2 points and has complimented Doncic well as the second option.

The Mavs are 14-4 with Dinwiddie in the lineup. But they are also 32-11 since Dec. 31.

Overtime @overtime



(via



BACK TO BACK GAME WINNERS FOR SPENCER DINWIDDIE(via @BallySportsSW BACK TO BACK GAME WINNERS FOR SPENCER DINWIDDIE 😱(via @BallySportsSW)https://t.co/BdNnYLDS94

The Mavericks are third in the Western Conference and have clinched a playoff spot. Their record is significantly better from their previous years with Rick Carlisle. But an inexperienced team going up against the likes of the Suns, the Warriors, and the Nuggets might just mean a round-two exit at best.

