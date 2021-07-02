NBA Rumors: Dallas Mavericks a team to watch for Mike Conley in free agency

Mike Conley is set to become a free agent in the offseason and NBA rumors have already begun linking the point guard to several teams around the league, including the Dallas Mavericks.

The Mavs know they have a limited time-frame to keep superstar Luka Doncic happy. They certainly need additional scoring support and some relief from the majority of ball-handling the Slovenian takes up.

Conley had one of his most efficient seasons with the Utah Jazz this year, averaging 16.2 points and six assists per game. He also received his first All-Star call-up as a replacement in the backcourt and shot a career-high 41% from deep.

NBA rumors: Dallas Mavericks among teams keen to bring in free agent Mike Conley

Mike Conley competing in playoffs against his former team

After another disappointing first-round exit in the playoffs, the Dallas Mavericks will need to make some roster adjustments in the offseason. These adjustments will be absolutely imperative to boost their title hopes and compete in a stacked Western Conference. They already have one of the potential future faces of the NBA in Luka Doncic, who can carry them through tough matchups. But the Slovenian sorely needs some support.

This offseason, the Mavs front office can certainly provide that as the franchise is projected to have around $34m worth of practical cap space.

An area for improvement the Dallas Mavericks need to target is securing a floor general to work alongside Doncic in the backcourt. In the latest NBA rumors, senior reporter at The Athletic, John Hollinger stated on his podcast, the Hollinger & Duncan NBA Show, that the Mavs were a team to watch when it comes to Mike Conley's free agency.

Pursuing Conley makes a lot of sense for the Dallas Mavericks. They need an experienced head on the court who can get the job done on both ends and help Luka Doncic develop.

Not only can Conley be the fall guy and provider for a younger, more prolific scorer - as he has been with the Jazz -, he would also bring in some much-needed defensive leadership. The second aspect will be invaluable to this Dallas Mavericks team that struggled on defense all year. The 33-year-old averaged 1.4 steals per game this season and had a defensive rating of 99.5, which was the best among all the Jazz players.

Despite the obvious upside for the Dallas Mavericks if they recruit Mike Conley, it will be extremely hard to pry him away from Utah. However, the Jazz are in a tight spot. Re-signing the veteran would push them deeper into the luxury tax bill, but letting him go would see them lose arguably the driving force of their success this season.

Signing Mike Conley would be a coup for the Dallas Mavericks and an affordable one at that. Despite the 33-year-old's injury history, they should definitely make a concerted effort to bring him to Texas. Keep an eye on NBA rumors to see how this story develops in the coming weeks.

