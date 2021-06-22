NBA Rumors: Dallas Mavericks tried trading for Kelly Oubre Jr. last year, expected to pursue him in free agency 

Kelly Oubre Jr. is one of the top prospects in 2021 free agency, with NBA rumors suggesting the Dallas Mavericks are interested in his services.

NBA rumors also suggest that the Mavericks tried to approach the Golden State Warriors before the trade deadline in March. According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, the deal was centered around Kristaps Porzingis going the other way.

"Dallas is expected to register interest, too. Sources told B/R the Mavericks approached Golden State before the deadline on a structure that centered around Kristaps Porzingis, in exchange for Oubre."

The Dallas Mavericks are looking to upgrade their squad and build a solid roster around talisman Luka Doncic for next season. Improving the defense is one of their top priorities, as it was one of the major reasons for yet another early exit from the postseason.

NBA Rumors: Analyzing why the Dallas Mavericks could look to sign Kelly Oubre Jr. this summer

Kelly Oubre Jr. (right) is one of the most athletic players in the league

Kelly Oubre Jr. is one of the best young 3-and-D players in the NBA at the moment. The 25-year-old tends to play with a tremendous amount of intensity at both ends of the floor. Oubre's traits include tremendous athleticism and the willingness to put his body on the line by making dive-first kind of plays.

Kelly Oubre Jr. Defense (2019-20) pic.twitter.com/s3MVqiUqeZ — Always Hoops (@Always_Hoops) August 8, 2020

The Dallas Mavericks definitely need a player like that in the squad who can help them resolve their issues at the defensive end. On top of that, Kelly Oubre Jr. is also a decent three-point shooter.

He was inconsistent from long range last season but flourished when on song. Oubre Jr. shot 43% per game from deep throughout February 2021. The 25-year-old also had a season-best 40-point game, shooting 7-of-10 threes against the Mavericks in that period. The Dallas Mavericks would love to have a player who can make long-range shots of this kind and play solid defense to partner Luka Doncic on their team.

It remains to be seen if the Dallas Mavericks have the resources to clinch the deal. As per NBA rumors, Oubre is seeking upward of $20 million in average annual salary on the open market.

Also read: 5 astonishing stats to emerge from round 2 of the 2021 NBA playoffs

Stay updated with the latest NBA content via our Facebook page. Click here to follow!

Edited by Anantaajith Ra