NBA Rumors - Damian Lillard and Draymond Green did not meet in Portland ahead of free agency

The Portland Trail Blazers are rumored to be heavily interested in signing Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green in the 2023 NBA Free Agency.

This comes as Green is reportedly a player that Trail Blazers superstar point guard Damian Lillard has a strong desire to play with. It was rumored that Lillard and Green were set to have a meeting in Portland earlier this week to discuss teaming up on the Trail Blazers.

However, according to Trail Blazers Insider Aaron J. Fentress, no such meeting between the two players took place:

“According to multiple NBA sources, Draymond Green was NOT in Portland meeting with Damian Lillard regarding coming to the Blazers and all signs point to him returning to Golden State,” Fentress said.

Green, aged 33, averaged 8.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.8 blocks per game on 52.7% shooting over 73 games this past season. Despite his age, he has proven to still be a very capable defender and playmaker.

Signing the veteran forward would likely provide a massive boost to a Portland team that finished just 28th in defensive rating (118.0) this past season. It would also likely help the Trail Blazers get back on the path to contention after finishing 13th in the Western Conference with a 33-49 record.

However, given the latest reports, and the Trail Blazers’ limited cap space, it is looking increasingly unlikely that Green ends up landing in Portland.

Draymond Green expected to re-sign with the Golden State Warriors

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green

Outside of the Portland Trail Blazers, several other teams have been rumored to be interested in signing Draymond Green in free agency. This includes the Sacramento Kings, Dallas Mavericks and Green’s hometown team, the Detroit Pistons.

However, according to Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix, Green is most likely to re-sign with the Golden State Warriors:

“All signs continue to point to Draymond Green returning to Golden State on a new deal shortly after free agency begins,” Mannix said.

“Green has been linked to other teams in recent days, some with the cap room to offer him a significant contract (Sacramento, Detroit), some without (Portland, Dallas).

"Still, Green’s desire when he opted out of the final year of his deal with the Warriors was to be back on a new one, and Golden State, which created some long-term flexibility when it moved Jordan Poole last week, is on the same page.”

Green has played his entire 11-year NBA career with the Warriors since being drafted No. 35 in the 2012 NBA Draft. He has experienced immense success with the franchise, winning four NBA titles.

So it looks like the veteran forward will be prioritizing getting a deal done with Golden State before considering any of his other options.

