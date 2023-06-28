Chris Paul asserts Draymond Green will 'absolutely' re-sign with Warriors

Chris Paul has been traded six times, with his latest and most recent one being to the Golden State Warriors. Paul has had an interesting relationship with Golden State throughout his career, as he has been in many duels against them.

When asked by TMZ Sports if Golden State will re-sign Draymond Green and his message to Warriors' fans, Paul sounded ecstatic heading into the upcoming season.

"Absolutely," Paul told the reporter about Golden State's mindset in re-signing Draymond Green. "I'm excited, and I know I've been sort of the sworn enemy for a long time, but I cannot wait to be in that locker room with all of those guys."

Recently, Draymond Green rejected his $27.6 million player option to become an unrestricted free agent. However, after the Warriors traded away Jordan Poole to the Wizards in exchange for Paul, it creates an option for them to restructure Green's contract and re-sign him.

Chris Paul can be a valuable asset for Golden State, as they were in need of another floor general player besides Steph Curry. If the Warriors do re-sign Green, that can make the playmaking even more special for the Warriors with the two of them playing off each other.

Re-signing Draymond Green makes sense for the Warriors. Green was a pivotal piece during the Warriors' dynasty run and could remain an important presence for the team. After the 2021-22 championship season, Golden State struggled in retaining that level of play last season, as they looked like a shell of themselves most of the time.

During the 2022-23 season, Green averaged 8.5 points per game (52.7% shooting, including 30.5% from the 3-point range), 7.2 rebounds and 6.8 assists. His numbers were much better from the season prior, but he was not able to translate during the Warriors' postseason run.

Golden State's season ended in disappointing fashion, as they lost in six games to the Los Angeles Lakers, which some analysts argued was brought upon after the altercation between Green and Poole.

Klay Thompson's thoughts on Warriors' acquisition of Chris Paul

Klay Thompson was recently asked by The Athletic's Anthony Slater what he thinks of Chris Paul being part of the Warriors' roster entering the upcoming season.

“It’s a little weird," Thompson said, "because we’ve had so many battles in the past with Chris, and he’s led so many teams that nearly knocked us off or did knock us off all the way back in 2014.

"I think he’s just going to add such a calming presence and leadership component that we need. For me, it’s going to be a smooth transition, I’m just excited.”

It's an interesting scenario for both Chris Paul and the Golden State Warriors, as both are now on the same page, which is to win a championship together.

