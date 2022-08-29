NBA Rumors: Darvin Ham determined to carve out a role for 9x All-Star for next season

Recent rumors about the LA Lakers feature superstar guard Russell Westbrook and head coach Darvin Ham. While Westbrook has been a central figure in trade talks, Ham reportedly sees him as a key member of the team.

The situation in the Lakers' building is complex and intriguing. Russell Westbrook has been on the trade block since the start of the offseason. However, there has been no indication of when he'll be moved or where he will land.

Regardless, Darvin Ham has praised the superstar's abilities. He already had an idea of how he wanted the guard to play in his system.

Ballislife.com @Ballislife DARVIN HAM: "Don't get it messed up. Russell Westbrook is one of the best players our league has ever seen & still has a ton left in that tank. I don't know why people tend to try to write him off."



Given recent developments, it seems more or less likely that a trade for Westbrook is underway. However, as per Marc Stein, Darvin Ham continued to display his determination to carve out a role for Russell Westbrook should the guard remain on the roster. On "The Stein Line", the analyst offered his take. He said:

“Yet I am also hearing that, if no trade involving Westbrook materializes and if he is on the roster when the Lakers start practicing on Sept. 27, new Lakers coach Darvin Ham remains determined to carve out a real role for Westbrook."

RealGM @RealGM Darvin Ham Determined To Carve Out Real Role For Russell Westbrook With Lakers basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/268445… Darvin Ham Determined To Carve Out Real Role For Russell Westbrook With Lakers basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/268445…

As mentioned earlier, trade talks for Westbrook have been an interesting storyline to follow in the offseason. While several teams have been viewed as suitors, a deal for Westbrook is yet to materialize.

The Lakers' resistance towards dealing with the 2027 and 2029 picks along with Westbrook has been a bit of a deterrant in this regard. However, the right offer could pursue the franchise to make such a deal happen.

Can Russell Westbrook meet Darvin Ham's expectations?

Russell Westbrook brings the ball up the floor

Darvin Ham has been fairly clear in establishing what he wishes to see from Russell Westbrook. While the former Milwaukee Bucks assistant coach has been vocal about praising the guard, Ham may not see his wishes fulfilled.

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA



"I want him to get back to guarding at a championship level." Darvin Ham joined @malika_andrews on NBA Today to discuss Russell Westbrook's role next season:"I want him to get back to guarding at a championship level." Darvin Ham joined @malika_andrews on NBA Today to discuss Russell Westbrook's role next season:"I want him to get back to guarding at a championship level." https://t.co/bR6q1XX3j4

While energy and aggression are traits that Westbrook has displayed throughout his career, there are some holes in Ham's perception. He may not be able to live up to the expectations of developing as a corner shooter and a "pitbull" on defense.

Westbrook shot 29.8% from beyond the arc last season. While he has a career defensive rating of 106, last season was Westbrook's worst from a defensive standpoint.

In this regard, Westbrook already finds himself a few steps behind. However, this situation is only exaggerated by the signing of Patrick Beverley.

While keeping Ham's views in mind, Beverley emerges as the ideal fit in the system. His ability to shoot the long ball and pick up players from fullcourt is the protoype that Darvin Ham set out for Westbrook.

While additionally factoring in Westbrook's relationship with Beverley, some degree of friction is to be expected.

Whether this move was also the last nail in the coffin for Russ' tenure as a Laker is a matter of speculation. Should Westbrook remain on the roster, however, he could be forced to make some major adjustments to his playing style.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



L.A. may trade him or send him home the way the Rockets did with John Wall last season Pat Beverley’s arrival makes it more likely Russell Westbrook will not play with the Lakers this year, per @jovanbuha L.A. may trade him or send him home the way the Rockets did with John Wall last season Pat Beverley’s arrival makes it more likely Russell Westbrook will not play with the Lakers this year, per @jovanbuhaL.A. may trade him or send him home the way the Rockets did with John Wall last season https://t.co/i8hrhiHnPJ

