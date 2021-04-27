NBA Rumors: DeMar DeRozan wants Eastern Conference move with New York Knicks possibly in the mix

DeMar DeRozan is set to become a free agent at the end of the 2020-21 season and the latest NBA rumors have linked him to the New York Knicks. DeRozan is currently playing his third campaign with the San Antonio Spurs and leading their push for a playoff spot.

DeMar DeRozan was traded to the Spurs before the start of the 2018-19 season and he had represented the Toronto Raptors for nine years prior to that. As per Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer, DeRozan wants to return to the Eastern Conference and the New York Knicks could be a potential destination. Fischer wrote:

"If New York decides to aggressively pitch a premier free agent this offseason, DeRozan would seem to fit the mold of a player receptive to Thibodeau's culture. The Spurs' swingman is believed to have an interest in returning to the Eastern Conference, sources said, and there is plenty of scoring opportunity open in the Knicks' rotation."

DeMar DeRozan has rediscovered himself with the San Antonio Spurs this season. DeRozan's been derided quite a lot for his one-dimensional offense but that has changed this year. He's more open to taking shots from distance in rhythm. DeRozan is by no means a reliable three-point shooter but's he's found multiple ways to score instead of just slashing to the rim this season.

DeRozan (37 PTS & 10 AST) came up BIG in the Spurs' win over Washington 🥶 pic.twitter.com/WiN6gWrQXn — NBA TV (@NBATV) April 27, 2021

NBA Rumors: Is DeMar DeRozan a good fit for the New York Knicks?

DeMar DeRozan has averaged 21.5 points, 7.2 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game this season, all while committing two turnovers every night. His underrated passing ability and overall efficiency is just what makes him the right guy to play under Tom Thibodeau.

Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau

The New York Knicks desperately need more playmakers. Julius Randle has done a fine job so far, but it's rather alarming that he leads the Knicks in assists this season. The Knicks need volume scoring too, another quality that DeRozan brings to the table.

DeMar DeRozan has also showcased the ability to turn up down the stretch this season. DeRozan is tied-second for most clutch points scored this season (118).

Best way I can describe DeMar DeRozan’s impact is how I feel when the game is on the line and the ball is in his hands:



Calm washes over me, with a pinch of excited. There’s a peace, an acceptance of what’s to come, a trust that he’ll make the right play. — Tom Petrini (@RealTomPetrini) April 27, 2021

Given the way Julius Randle is playing this season, pairing him with DeRozan would give the New York Knicks multiple names to rely on with the game on the line.

