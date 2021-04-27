NBA Rumors: New York Knicks considered moving Julius Randle at the trade deadline

Julius Randle has rediscovered himself with the New York Knicks, but the latest NBA rumors suggest that he could've been on another team if things went down differently. The All-Star is currently leading the Knicks' charge for their first playoff berth in eight years.

The New York Knicks front office is notoriously known for making questionable roster moves. As per Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer, they considered trading Julius Randle ahead of the March 25 deadline, which, in hindsight, would've been a huge blunder. Fischer wrote:

"The Knicks, at least briefly, did consider the notion of moving Randle at the deadline, sources said, when the first-time All-Star's trade value may have reached its peak."

Julius Randle has taken a major leap this season with the New York Knicks. Randle is averaging 24 points, 10.5 rebounds and six assists per game. His three-point shooting accuracy has improved to 41.6% this season from 27.7% last year. Many consider Randle to be a lock for the Most Improved Player Award and most expect him to feature in an All-NBA team as well.

Julius Randle. Big time bucket.



31 PTS

10 REB

9 straight wins



(via @espn) pic.twitter.com/vuonJrZqwW — SLAM (@SLAMonline) April 24, 2021

NBA Rumors: Why did the New York Knicks consider trading Julius Randle?

Before we throw the New York Knicks under the bus, it must be noted that things were different around the NBA trade deadline. The Knicks were barely a .500 team with a playoff finish not guaranteed. They were also looking at a tough upcoming schedule.

Knicks president Leon Rose

Julius Randle's value was peaking at the time. Considering that there were very few sellers at the trade deadline, the New York Knicks could've commanded a premium package for Randle.

The most important point to note is that Julius Randle hasn't been that much of an efficient shooter throughout his career. The Knicks front office was probably skeptical whether his performances were sustainable.

At the end of the day, no trade went down for Julius Randle and he has remained with the New York Knicks. Randle played a huge part in leading the Knicks to their nine-game winning streak, which was halted only on Monday by the Phoenix Suns.

The Knicks have won 9 in a row.



Julius Randle in that span:



31p | 10r | 1a | 5 3pt

40p | 11r | 6a | 6 3pt

16p | 10r | 7a | 1 3pt

33p | 5r | 10a | 2 3pt

44p | 10r | 7a | 6 3pt

32p | 8r | 5a | 5 3pt

34p | 10r | 4a | 2 3pt

26p | 8r | 5a | 1 3pt

15p | 10r | 11a | 1 3pt pic.twitter.com/NHEUil7LBd — StatMuse (@statmuse) April 24, 2021

Nevertheless, the Knicks are still the fourth seed in the East with a 34-28 record and could easily end up with homecourt advantage for the first round of the 2021 playoffs.

