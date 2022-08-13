NBA Rumors: Denver Nuggets interested in a reunion with 10x All-Star

Carmelo Anthony could return to the Denver Nuggets this offseason. He is entering the 20th season of his NBA career. The ten-time All-Star had a strong season with the LA Lakers. He averaged 13.3 points per game and shot 37.5% from the three-point range. In a disappointing season for the Purple and Gold, Melo played well off the bench.

More than a month before training camp begins, Carmelo Anthony's future with the Lakers remains in question. According to Hoops Wire, the 2013 scoring champion could be on his way back to the Denver Nuggets.

The Nuggets have already brought in some exciting players this offseason. The Nuggets added two-way veterans Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Bruce Brown. Adding Carmelo Anthony to that list of offseason moves will further solidify the roster.

His scoring ability has made him valuable past his prime. With all the quality playmakers around him, Melo could provide outside shooting if he were to sign with the Nuggets.

Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. are also returning from injuries. With the offseason moves and players returning from injury, the Nuggets can compete in the Western Conference.

StatMuse @statmuse Players with 10,000 points before turning 25:



Lebron James

Kevin Durant

Carmelo Anthony

Kobe Bryant

Tracy McGrady



Buckets. Players with 10,000 points before turning 25: Lebron JamesKevin DurantCarmelo AnthonyKobe BryantTracy McGradyBuckets. https://t.co/YoUzqB7VnC

Carmelo Anthony could be a lethal player for the Denver Nuggets

Los Angeles Lakers v Phoenix Suns

Although Carmelo Anthony is no longer a starter, he is still an impact player. He came off the bench for the Lakers last season, providing a scoring punch. The ten-time All-Star remains difficult to guard in the post with his size and skill.

Many believed the Lakers would re-sign Anthony, but he remains a free agent. However, Carmelo Anthony has been on the radar of many other teams. A quality veteran like him could be a great player in the locker room.

He has won multiple personal awards in his career, but is still searching for a championship. Melo joined the Lakers in hoping to achieve that, but they fell far short of their goal. His goal of winning the championship will likely affect his decision in free agency.

Joining the Denver Nuggets could be an exciting move for Anthony. The Nuggets have reigning MVP Nikola Jokic and Murray and Michael Porter Jr. Adding Carmelo would provide offense off the bench.

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp



Anthony is still a free agent.



(via Carmelo Anthony was ballin' out in this open runAnthony is still a free agent.(via @Cbrickley603 Carmelo Anthony was ballin' out in this open run 😳Anthony is still a free agent.(via @Cbrickley603) https://t.co/QptXc6SETG

Having started his career in Denver, returning to the Mile High City could be a good decision. He led the Denver Nuggets to a Conference Finals appearance in 2009 and helped the franchise become relevant again.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Chad Marriott