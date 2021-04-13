NBA Rumors: Denver Nuggets could sign Austin Rivers after Jamal Murray's injury

Point guard Austin Rivers is attracting interest from the Denver Nuggets as per the latest NBA rumors. Rivers originally signed a three-year, partially guaranteed deal with the New York Knicks at the start of the 2020-21 season. He was moved to the Oklahoma City Thunder in March, who ended up waiving him.

The Denver Nuggets are still looking to bolster their roster ahead of the postseason. As per Mike Singer of The Denver Post, the Nuggets are interested in Austin Rivers.

"The Nuggets have interest in adding free agent guard Austin Rivers as they look to bolster their roster ahead of the postseason, league sources told The Denver Post," Singer reported.

Austin Rivers has played 21 games for the New York Knicks this season, averaging 7.3 points, 2.2 rebounds and two assists per fixture. Rivers is a career 34.9% shooter from downtown so he can stretch the floor, but isn't necessarily the most efficient option.

Austin Rivers has 25 PTS on 10-10 FG 🔥



It's only the second quarter. pic.twitter.com/oGnuOw47lC — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 27, 2021

NBA Rumors: Is Austin Rivers a good fit for the Denver Nuggets?

The Denver Nuggets have a dearth of options in their backcourt. They traded Gary Harris and RJ Hampton to acquire Aaron Gordon. In more unfortunate news, Jamal Murray is potentially looking at a lengthy spell on the sidelines after suffering a knee injury against the Golden State Warriors.

Murray limps off the court on Monday

Austin Rivers is no Jamal Murray, but he can certainly fill in as a backup point guard for the Denver Nuggets. Rivers isn't a bad defender either. He was waived well before April 9 so he also retains his playoff eligibility.

Jamal Murray was helped off the court after an apparent knee injury with 50 seconds left against the Warriors. pic.twitter.com/sz7akzOiq4 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 13, 2021

The Denver Nuggets are already looking at heavy contracts with respect to their main core. Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr. and Aaron Gordon are all going to take up the majority of their cap space for the foreseeable future. Austin Rivers could be a low-cost role player in this regard. Rivers is still only 28 years old. If he can fit in, the Nuggets could tie him to a team-friendly long-term deal.

