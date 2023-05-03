NBA Rumors: Dillon Brooks might acquire interest from top defensive team in league

Dillon Brooks is two months away from being unemployed. His contract with the Memphis Grizzlies expires this summer as the defensive-minded forward enters free agency. The Grizzlies have no desire to bring him back, which is why Brooks will sign a contract with another team.

The Miami Heat, one of the top defensive teams in the league, might be interested in acquiring the controversial forward. The Heat have a lot of lockdown defenders on the team, so adding Brooks would make them even more suffocating.

Considering that the Grizzlies forward has been somewhat problematic, his value is at an all-time low. He doesn't have leverage, which is why Miami could offer him a cheap short-term contract.

Dillon Brooks would likely improve with the Miami Heat

NBA insider Chris Mannix believes that Pat Riley and his organization could acquire Dillon Brooks this summer. The team could certainly use another defensive wing, and there is no doubt that Brooks could fill that role.

The Memphis Grizzlies want to part ways with the forward due to his immaturity. His behavior against the LA Lakers in the first round of the playoffs was a breaking point for the team. However, the situation would certainly be different in South Beach.

Brooks' behavior against the Lakers is the reason why the Grizzlies want to let him go (Image via Getty Images)

Here's what Mannix said regarding the potential signing by the Miami Heat:

“Every time you see kind of Duncan Robinson running around there defensively or Tyler Herro before him, you know they could use a defensive-minded wing," Mannix said. "I could see him finding his way down there and the Heat being aggressive and trying to get a guy at a relatively bargain basement price."

The NBA insider also believes that the Heat are the frontrunners to sign the forward. However, considering that free agency starts in two months, it's still too early to say what exactly will happen.

The Heat have many amazing defenders (Image via Getty Images)

Dillon Brooks knows how to be effective on defense, and his only problem is the lack of maturity. However, there is no doubt that he'd become a better and more mature player in Miami.

Considering how controversial Brooks has been lately, it's hard to see any team giving him a long-term deal. Due to this, Miami could offer him a two-year deal, or a longer deal with the team option.

The Heat have eight players with guaranteed contracts for the 2023-24 season. Signing Brooks to a short-term deal seems like a low-risk, high-reward option, which is why Miami could decide to pursue him this summer.

