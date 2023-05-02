5 NBA teams that should sign Dillon Brooks next season

Dillon Brooks will hit free agency this summer. After six years with the Memphis Grizzlies, the 6-foot-7 forward will change the team for the first time in his career.

Brooks' below-average performances and immaturity made him an odd man out. The defensive-minded forward received $11.4 million for his services during the 2022-23 season, but his next contract will likely be much lower.

While Brooks is controversial, he can still be a valuable piece to other teams. In addition, he is only 27 and could further develop his skills in the right place. However, many NBA teams will be reluctant to give him a long-term contract.

#1 - Miami Heat

Brooks could be great in Miami (Image via Getty Images)

Dillon Brooks is a terrible shooter whose offense is almost non-existent. However, he can do a solid job on defense, which is exactly what the Miami Heat need. They play tough physical basketball and are very scrappy.

The 27-year-old forward would likely be a bench player in Miami. However, he'd certainly be much more mature as the team has a lot of veterans who are all about the Heat culture.

#2 - Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cavaliers are another team that could sign Brooks this summer (Image via Getty Images)

The Cleveland Cavaliers are another tough defensive team. However, their first-round exit in the first round of the playoffs was very disappointing, which is why they'll look to improve their roster.

Evan Mobley is a fantastic defensive player and adding Brooks to the mix would make the Cavs even tougher to beat. Giving the forward a short-term deal seems like a good idea, but the Cavaliers may decide to focus on developing their young players instead.

#3 - Houston Rockets

Brooks could be a decent addition to Houston (Image via Getty Images)

The Houston Rockets were one of the worst teams in the 2022-23 season, but may end up adding Victor Wembanyama through the upcoming draft. They have a lot of young players and could use a veteran presence.

Dillon Brooks is certainly not the most mature player in the league. However, he wouldn't be competing for the championship in Houston, which would lower the pressure. The forward could serve as a mentor to younger players, but also get more minutes as a starter.

Brooks has been linked to the Rockets as scouts believe they're interested in signing him this summer.

#4 - Chicago Bulls

Dillon Brooks could improve the Bulls' defense (Image via Getty Images)

The Chicago Bulls have a solid roster, but haven't been able to achieve significant results lately. They have a couple of great defenders like Alex Caruso and Patrick Beverley, so adding Dillon Brooks would make them much better.

The Bulls already have several great scorers, which is why the 27-year-old forward wouldn't have to carry a load on offense. If Javonte Green and Ayo Dosunmu decide to walk away in free agency, Brooks could be a decent replacement.

#5 - LA Lakers

Brooks might work out with the Lakers as well (Image via Getty Images)

Dillon Brooks joining the LA Lakers would be hilarious. However, it could work out. The Lakers only have three players on fully-guaranteed contracts for the 2023-24 season, and will likely exercise Malik Beasley's team option.

Regardless of the results they achieve in the playoffs, we'll likely see major changes to the Lakers' roster this summer. LeBron James is not a big fan of Dillon Brooks, but the two could play well alongside each other.

Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley became friends in LA, so anything is possible. LeBron loves to compete and will do anything it takes to win it all. If his partnership with Brooks doesn't work out, he has a player option on his contract for the summer of 2024.

