Why did Memphis Grizzlies let go of Dillon Brooks? Stats, 2022-23 season performance analyzed

Dillon Brooks poked the wrong bear. The Memphis Grizzlies forward will hit free agency this summer, but the team is not interested in bringing him back. Brooks has spent his entire career in Memphis, but it's time for a change of scenery.

The 6-foot-7 defensive-minded player has been the center of attention during the first round of the 2023 NBA playoffs. Brooks talked about guarding LeBron James, taunting him and calling him old. In the end, LeBron had the last laugh.

The Grizzlies forward's contract has come to an end, and Game 6 against the LA Lakers will likely be his last in a Grizzlies uniform. According to The Athletic, the Grizzlies informed the six-year NBA veteran that he won't be brought back.

Dillon Brooks made $11.4 million in the 2022-23 season

In his first three years in the NBA, Dillon Brooks made approximately $3.5 million from his contract with the Memphis Grizzlies. However, he took a big leap in the third year, earning big-time money.

In the 2022-23 season, the forward earned $11.4 million. He averaged a career-high 30.3 minutes per game, but all of his other averages were down. Furthermore, Brooks was very inefficient, shooting worse than 40% from the field.

Brooks had a disappointing season with the Grizzlies (Image via Getty Images)

One thing that was positive about Brooks was his availability. He appeared in 73 games in the regular season and led the Grizzlies to a few big victories when Ja Morant was out. However, his postseason antics were a breaking point.

The 27-year-old player called LeBron James old and tired. He bragged about poking bears, yet he couldn't back it up on the court. If Brooks played any better, the Grizzlies probably wouldn't have lost the series in six games.

Besides his attempts to taunt James, Brooks punched the LA Lakers forward in the groin area in Game 3, earning an ejection.

Brooks talked too much during the Lakers series, but couldn't back it up (Image via Getty Images)

In six postseason games, Dillon Brooks averaged 10.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. He played decent defense in the first two games of the series, but not as well as he would have liked.

The forward converted only 31.2% of his shots against the Lakers, which was painfully low. His awful performances and questionable behavior played a crucial role in the Grizzlies' decision to let him go this summer.

It will be interesting to see how Brooks fares in free agency. However, his immaturity may end up costing him millions of dollars this summer.

