NBA Rumors: Donovan Mitchell could be available for trade if Cleveland Cavaliers struggle next season

The Cleveland Cavaliers acquired Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz last summer. Mitchell led the Cavaliers to the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference but lost to the New York Knicks in the first round. The latest NBA rumors suggest that Cleveland might trade Mitchell if they struggle next season.

According to ESPN's Tim Bontemps, Mitchell will be one of the biggest names to watch at next year's trade deadline. Bontemps believes that the Cavaliers are going to be sellers if they failed to live up to their expectations.

"Donovan Mitchell. Cleveland has to try to prove over the next year it's worth having Mitchell sign up long-term," Bontemps wrote. "Or they'll have to consider moving him with a year left on his deal next offseason. If the Cavaliers struggle next season, Mitchell's name could come up."

The Cleveland Cavaliers gave up Lauri Markkanen, Collin Sexton, Ochai Agbaji, three first-round picks and two pick swaps to acquire Donovan Mitchell. There's a chance the Cavaliers will struggle next season but it would be hard to trade Mitchell after just a year in a half with the team.

Cleveland's main problem in the playoffs was they struggled offensively against the New York Knicks. They were one of the top offensive teams in the league last season before going cold in the postseason. Their defense is also top-notch anchored by Evan Mobley, who came in third in the Defensive Player of the Year voting in just his second year in the NBA.

The Cavaliers have been active this offseason in hopes of improving their roster after falling short of their expectations last season. They already have a nice core with Mitchell, Mobley, Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen, the last two being former All-Stars.

Cleveland Cavaliers is one of the most active teams this offseason

The Cleveland Cavaliers have made several moves this offseason to help improve their roster next season. The Cavaliers brought back Caris LeVert to a two-year, $32 million deal while signing Georges Niang and Ty Jerome in free agency.

Cleveland also acquired Max Strus via a sign-and-trade with the Miami Heat and San Antonio Spurs. They gave Strus a four-year, $64 million contract, and traded Cedi Osman, Lamar Stevens and a second-round pick to Spurs. The Heat received only received a second-round pick from the Cavaliers.

LeVert is the perfect plug-and-play forward for the Cavaliers. He can start or come off the bench depending on matchups. Strus helps improve Cleveland's shooting while Niang and Jerome bolster their bench.

