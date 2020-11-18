NBA Rumors: Dwight Howards demands a bigger contract with the LA Lakers, Gordon Hayward could be headed to the Atlanta Hawks 

NBA rumors have continued to link players with various teams during the 2020 off-season. In this update, we will be covering Dwight Howard's comments about his future contract with the LA Lakers. Additionally, we will also have a look at the update regarding Atlanta Hawks's potential move for Celtics star Gordon Hayward.

NBA Rumors: Dwight Howard believes he has 'earned' a higher-paying contract with the LA Lakers

Dwight Howard

Dwight Howard recently won his first-ever NBA championship with the LA Lakers in the Orlando Bubble. The 34-year-old was an important role player for the team as he stepped up at both ends of the court whenever the team needed him to.

With the player entering free agency this off-season, NBA rumors have linked him with a number of teams. Howard, though, has made it clear that he wants to stay with the LA Lakers but believes that he deserves to get better wages going forward.

Dwight Howard wants to stay with the Lakers but wants to get paid;



“I don't want to play for free anymore. This year, it was like, 'OK, I'll do whatever.' But I think I've earned...a contract."



(via @AlexKennedyNBA) pic.twitter.com/B6Zjkd0faK — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) November 18, 2020

The LA Lakers are already relatively low in cap space. However, Dwight Howard being an important role player for the franchise, it remains to be seen if the LA Lakers do enough to re-sign the player for the 2020-21 NBA season.

NBA Rumors: The Atlanta Hawks could acquire Gordon Hayward this off-season

Gordon Hayward

NBA rumors have reported that the Atlanta Hawks are looking to be one of the more active teams during the 2020 off-season. In this regard, it appears that the franchise has locked at Gordon Hayward as one of their targets.

Hayward currently has a player option with the Boston Celtics for $34.1 million but is yet to sign it. This delay has reportedly given the Atlanta Hawks hope that they could acquire the 30-year-old and offer him a big contract ahead of next season.

Yahoo Sources: The Atlanta Hawks are in play to acquire Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward. https://t.co/fYmu59Cu30 pic.twitter.com/EscHXCnSJn — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) November 17, 2020

The Hawks need a secondary ball-handler and have also targeted Kemba Walker, according to NBA rumors.

The franchise has one of the most talented young rosters in the league. The arrival of experienced players like Gordon Hayward or Kemba Walker could help the franchise take a massive step forward in the 2020-21 season.