NBA Rumors: The case for and against Fred VanVleet signing with the Golden State Warriors this off-season

With his consistent performances over the last few seasons, Fred VanVleet has established himself as one of the best players in the NBA. As the Toronto Raptors star enters free agency, NBA rumors have linked him to countless franchises. The Golden State Warriors are said to be one of the many teams interested in the 26-year-old this off-season.

After being held back due to major injuries to Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson for a year, the Warriors are looking to get back to winning ways next season. The return of their superstar backcourt has made many believe the franchise has a chance to be champions next season. But the fact is that the roster still needs another All-Star level player to truly compete for a championship during the 2020-21 NBA season.

With that in mind, here are the cases made for and against Fred VanVleet signing with the Golden State Warriors during the NBA Free Agency 2020.

NBA Rumors: The case for Fred VanVleet signing with the Golden State Warriors

Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors are already one of the strongest teams in a stacked Western Conference. All the franchise needs is a third star that can step up when they need it most, and Fred VanVleet would be perfect for this role.

The 26-year-old is already a champion with the Toronto Raptors, and NBA rumors have reported that VanVleet wishes to win another ring. With many players departing the Toronto Raptors in free agency, Fred VanVleet could look towards the Golden State Warriors to try and win another championship.

Sources: Point guard Fred VanVleet is on the verge of signing a multi-year shoe deal with Li-Ning.



He is expected to be among the most coveted NBA free agents next week. pic.twitter.com/h9qyCtnfKc — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) November 12, 2020

If the franchise is able to bring these NBA rumors to reality, the starting lineup of the Golden State Warriors could become far stronger. Stephen Curry would stay at the one, as Fred VanVleet can become the two in this lineup.

And Klay Thompson, having the height for the position, could easily play at the three. The rest of the frontcourt could then comprise of Draymond Green and Kevon Looney at the four and the five.

So overall, due to the franchise giving Fred VanVleet a decent chance at an NBA championship, the Golden State Warriors could be a good option for him this off-season.

NBA Rumors: The case against Fred VanVeet signing with the Golden State Warriors

Fred VanVleet

While the Toronto Raptors may not be a team Fred VanVleet can win a championship with next season, the Golden State Warriors aren't his only available alternative.

According to NBA rumors, VanVleet has interest from the LA Clippers, the Milwaukee Bucks, and even the Boston Celtics. These franchises may not have a higher chance to win the championship than the Warriors, but still are viable destinations and could offer him a higher salary.

"I'm trying to get paid man, I'm not shy about that." 💰



- Fred VanVleet on being a free agent #nba #raptors



(📹: @OldManAndThree) pic.twitter.com/hYmMORC0L1 — Tim and Sid (@timandsid) November 11, 2020

What's more is that there are still several doubts surrounding the Golden State Warriors' roster. Not only does the franchise still need a starting-caliber center, but many are unsure of how good Curry and Thompson can really be after such serious injuries.

The Golden State Warriors may be a good team, but there is simply too much risk involved. As a result, Fred VanVleet could look elsewhere this off-season.

