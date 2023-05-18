NBA Rumors: Emoni Bates and Cavaliers have mutual interest

Once a sought-after prospect in high school, Emoni Bates is part of the legendary 2023 NBA Draft to make noise in the 2023-24 season. As the draft slowly closes in, the Cleveland Cavaliers are slowly filtering their options and have laid their eyes on Bates.

It's been reported that both the Cavs organization and Bates share mutual interest in the upcoming draft. Cleveland only has one pick in the draft and could use it to acquire Bates.

"The Cavs’ pick went to the [Indiana] Pacers as part of the 2021 trade for wing Caris LeVert — and turned out to be the 26th selection this year," Sam Amico wrote. "So their lone pick is now in the second round, No. 49 overall."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NBACentral @TheNBACentral Report: Cavs could consider drafting Emoni Bates cavaliersnation.com/2023/05/18/rep… Report: Cavs could consider drafting Emoni Bates cavaliersnation.com/2023/05/18/rep…

"Keep an eye out for Emoni Bates, the Eastern Michigan forward who was once considered to be among the top three or four prospects of his high school class. He actually began his college career at Memphis before transferring to EMU and the Mid-American Conference."

Experts expect Bates to be drafted in the second round after being a top prospect in high school. The 6-foot-10 forward transferred to Eastern Michigan in his sophomore season and averaged 20.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists.

You might also be interested in reading this: "Detroit, Charlotte and Dallas" - Emoni Bates picks his preferred destinations as the 2023 NBA Draft approaches

Emoni Bates still sees himself as a first-round prospect

The draft stock of Emoni Bates went down during his freshman year, which he spent at Memphis. Together with Jalen Duren, Bates was hopeful for a great freshman season. However, coach Penny Hardaway's decision to put him in the point guard position didn't help his development.

Additionally, Bates suffered a broken finger and he missed three games due to the injury. The back injury he suffered after breaking his finger later added more turmoil for him, which made him sit down for 12 games. The 6-foot-10 swingman only averaged 9.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists.

Bates was recently asked about which teams he think should draft him. With no hesitation, the forward named three cities that are in the lottery this year.

"Detroit, Charlotte and Dallas are the three teams that I like," Bates said.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral



- Emoni Bates



(h/t “Detroit, Charlotte and Dallas are the three teams that I like”- Emoni Bates(h/t @TheNBADistrict “Detroit, Charlotte and Dallas are the three teams that I like”- Emoni Bates (h/t @TheNBADistrict ) https://t.co/4Y0ZsfrdLi

Despite his willingness to be drafted in the cities he mentioned, the main concern are the team's willingness to use their first-round pick on Bates. During his absence in his freshman year, there have been a plethora of players who have emerged as better prospects than him.

Out of all the teams he mentioned, the Charlotte Hornets are the only team who has the luxury to draft him. Aside from their two first-round picks, they also have more than two second-round picks.

Also read: Looking at Emoni Bates' stats to understand his breakout season and NBA draft projection

Poll : 0 votes