NBA Rumors: Former All-NBA player might take less than max deal to extend contract with Philadelphia 76ers

NBA Eastern Conference powerhouse Philadelphia 76ers have a huge decision to make this summer, as superstar James Harden could hit free agency if he declines his player option.

According to Sam Amick of "The Athletic," Harden might decline to pick up the player option and opt for a long-term contract and not necessarily demand the max. Amick said:

"When the Sixers got him, their intel was that he would potentially be willing to take less. And obviously, you know, nobody knows him better than Daryl (Morey)."

Harden's player-option for next season is worth over $47 million, but he could decline that and sign a longer-term deal with the 76ers or any other team. That's because he would then be eligible for a max deal worth over $270 million payable over five years.

Harden has had injuries dampening his impact on the floor, something the 76ers will be wary of, as a new five-year deal will take him all the way till the age of 37. Harden, though, could ease the pressure on the 76ers and help the franchise build a better roster if he takes less than the max.

How important is Harden to Philadelphia 76ers?

James Harden had a terrific start to his career with the Philadelphia 76ers. He has taken to the team like a duck to water.

He has seamlessly gelled with the likes of Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey and has put up very good numbers. However, his form dipped in the last few weeks of the regular season and has not picked up in the postseason either.

One of the greatest scorers the game has seen, Harden was an unstoppable machine during his nine seasons with the Houston Rockets. He was also a great facilitator. The 76ers need the perfect combination of both attributes for their championship aspirations.

What makes Harden great is his ability to be a quintessential point guard and also a scoring machine who can excel in one-on-one situations. He has run the pick and roll with Embiid incredibly well, which could be the biggest offensive weapon for the 76ers this season.

The only question mark for the 76ers is the health of their superstars Embiid and Harden. The Cameroonian has a history of being injury prone, while Harden has sustained hamstring issues a few times over the last two years or so. A lot of that has to do with his weight and conditioning, though.

The Philadelphia 76ers have gambled big time on Harden, as they have given away arguably the best defender in the league (Ben Simmons) and a sharpshooter (Seth Curry). While Harden is a liability defensively, he has the offensive prowess to overcome that, something the 76ers are counting on this season.

