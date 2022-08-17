NBA Rumors: Former All-Rookie selection indifferent towards being traded from the Utah Jazz

The Athletic's Shams Charania reported that Utah Jazz star guard Donovan Mitchell is indifferent about being traded. The report is the latest update on the New York Knicks' pursuit of Mitchell.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania



Story at theathletic.com/3513884/2022/0… After several weeks of no conversations, the Knicks and Jazz recently re-engaged in trade talks centered on Donovan Mitchell, sources tell me and @Tjonesonthenba Story at @TheAthletic After several weeks of no conversations, the Knicks and Jazz recently re-engaged in trade talks centered on Donovan Mitchell, sources tell me and @Tjonesonthenba. Story at @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/3513884/2022/0…

"Utah has set a high price threshold for Mitchell, who so far is believed to be comfortable with either outcome of staying with the Jazz or being traded elsewhere, sources said."

Mitchell has averaged 23.9 points per game, 4.5 assists per game and 4.2 rebounds per game in his career. He was named to the 2017-18 All-Rookie first-team and also won the Slam-Dunk contest at the 2018 All-Star weekend.

Mitchell has been an All-Star team every year since 2020. Earlier this offseason, the Jazz blew up their core after yet another disappointing playoff run, trading Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Mavericks defeated the Jazz in the first round of the 2022 playoffs in six games, despite the absence of Luka Doncic.

What can the Utah Jazz get for Donovan Mitchell?

Dallas Mavericks vs. New York Knicks

Charania alluded to the Knicks reiterating their request for Mitchell to the Utah Jazz, as well as making it clear that they are completely sold on him.

However, Utah has put a hefty price on Mitchell. Some reports have suggested that Utah CEO of basketball operations Danny Ainge was looking for as many as seven first-round picks for the three-time All-Star.

While getting seven first-round picks might be impossible, the Knicks have enough draft capital and young talent to sustain Utah's attention in the trade market.

The Knicks boast young players. Obi Toppin, Immanuel Quickley, Quentin Grimes and Cam Reddish are all worth acquiring in exchange for Mitchell along with their draft capital.

Tony Jones of The Athletic alluded to one such offer made by the Jazz. In that scenario, Toppin, Quickley, Grimes and Miles McBride were put together along with a whopping six future first-round picks, but the Knicks declined.

Charania also mentioned the Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets as potential suitors, but the Jazz might not be interested in what they could offer.

Legion Hoops @LegionHoops REPORT: The Wizards and Hornets are pursuing Donovan Mitchell via trade, per @shamscharania. REPORT: The Wizards and Hornets are pursuing Donovan Mitchell via trade, per @shamscharania. https://t.co/sXnDnkcWlx

The Wizards, for example, can pitch Kristaps Porzingis and Monte Morris (after Aug. 28 due to trade restrictions) or Kyle Kuzma along with draft capital. However, the Jazz will likely want young talent as they look forward to a full-blown rebuild.

Mitchell and Gobert had powered Utah to six consecutive playoff appearances.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein