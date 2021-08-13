NBA Rumors: Former LA Lakers guard Lance Stephenson to hold private workout for league personnel

Following the latest NBA rumors, former LA Lakers guard Lance Stephenson is hoping to make a return to the league this season.

Drafted in 2010 by the Indiana Pacers, Stephenson bounced around the NBA, playing for the Pacers on two separate occasions, as well as the Memphis Grizzlies, Lakers, Charlotte Hornets, LA Clippers, Minnesota Timberwolves and New Orleans Pelicans.

He left the league, however, in 2019 to play in China and despite performing well is now seeking to sign for another NBA team. Resultantly, as reported by Chris Haynes, Stephenson organized a private workout in Las Vegas on Friday, which representatives from some of the top NBA teams are expected to attend.

Free agent guard Lance Stephenson will hold a private workout this morning in Las Vegas in front of NBA personnel with reps from Milwaukee, Denver, Philadelphia and Brooklyn among those expected to attend, league sources tell @YahooSports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) August 13, 2021

Can Lance Stephenson work his way back into the NBA?

Lance Stephenson played some of his best basketball for the Indiana Pacers

Should Lance Stephenson impress on Friday in his workout, he will not only be returning to the NBA, which is ultimately his end goal, but could be doing so as a member of a competitor for next season.

All of the teams mentioned in Chris Haynes' post would benefit from bringing in a veteran like Stephenson. Furthermore, they could do so on a team-friendly contract as he would likely only be able to warrant a minimum deal. He is a persistent trash talker who would bring a much-needed edge to the defenses of some of the teams mentioned, such as the Denver Nuggets and Brooklyn Nets, as part of their second units.

On offense, Lance Stephenson could more than hold his own when he was playing in the NBA. He undoubtedly played his best basketball with the Indiana Pacers. In the 2013-14 season, he averaged 13.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists. Returning to the franchise three seasons later, Stephenson played every game of the 2017-18 campaign and added 9.2 points and 5.2 rebounds every night as the team's sixth man.

Moving to China to play for the Liaoning Flying Leopards, it was clear that Stephenson was a tier above his opponents. He averaged 26.7 points and 7.4 rebounds across 29 games and was named MVP of the Terrific 12.

Team personnel present will know what he brings to the table on defense so it is a matter of if he can prove that he will be a consistent threat on offense off the bench. Keep an eye on NBA rumors as this story continues throughout the day.

