NBA Rumors: Former LA Lakers wing Lance Stephenson hoping to return to the league

Lance Stephenson has been out of the spotlight for some time now but the latest NBA rumors suggest that the former LA Lakers player wants to return to the league. Stephenson last suited up for the Purple and Gold back in the 2018-19 season before moving to the CBA.

Lance Stephenson played for the Liaoning Flying Leopards in the 2019-20 season but he seems to be moving on for now. As per The Athletic's David Aldridge, Stephenson has been working out in New York in hopes of an NBA return.

Veteran wing Lance Stephenson has been working out in New York the last few weeks in hopes of landing with a team. The 30-year-old last played with the Lakers in 2019. Has worked diligently on his range-and you don’t forget how to defend like Born Ready can. — David Aldridge (@davidaldridgedc) April 1, 2021

Still only 30 years old, Lance Stephenson has a lot to offer. He led the Flying Leopards to the East Asia Super League title in 2019. He also averaged 26.7 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists during the 2019-20 CBA season.

NBA Rumors: Could LA Lakers be interested in bringing Lance Stephenson back?

Rob Pelinka and Frank Vogel

While it would be surprising to see the LA Lakers sign Lance Stephenson as a free agent, a move for him wouldn't entirely be out of left field. The defending champs have an empty roster spot and are reportedly looking to target a 3-and-D wing. However, there are barely any players available in the buyout market.

Lance Stephenson isn't an entirely washed commodity either. Yes, he probably won't be averaging even half of what he managed in the CBA, but he's still a multi-layered player. Stephenson can defend up to three positions and has the ability to stretch the floor. He averaged 7.2 points per game on 37.1% shooting from downtown in his final season with the LA Lakers.

Lance Stephenson having a great time in China😂pic.twitter.com/1Ufw74OEe9 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) October 19, 2019

More than anything else, Lance Stephenson is an entertainer. It's hard to forget the image of him blowing into LeBron James' ear during the 2014 Eastern Conference Finals between the Miami Heat and the Indiana Pacers. Stephenson always brings the energy and fans would love to see him again on the court.

Advertisement

Also read: NBA Trade Rumors: LA Lakers declined offer for Montrezl Harrell from Charlotte Hornets