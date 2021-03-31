NBA Trade Rumors: LA Lakers declined offer for Montrezl Harrell from Charlotte Hornets

Montrezl Harrell featured in all sorts of NBA trade rumors involving the LA Lakers ahead of the March 25 deadline. Harrell was among the few movable trade chips that GM Rob Pelinka had at his disposal and many expected the defending champs to use him for roster upgrades.

The LA Lakers eventually ended up keeping Montrezl Harrell and even declined an offer for him in the process. As per Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer, the Charlotte Hornets pursued the 2020 Sixth Man of the Year.

"The Hornets made an offer to Los Angeles for Montrezl Harrell while also pursuing Richaun Holmes from the Sacramento Kings, sources said," Fischer reported.

Just kids having fun 🤷🏿‍♂️🙏🏿 https://t.co/Y0OouEh2W3 — Montrezl Harrell (@MONSTATREZZ) March 27, 2021

Montrezl Harrell joined the LA Lakers as a free agent in the offseason. He signed a two-year $19 million deal with a player option for the second year.

NBA Trade Rumors: What's next for Montrezl Harrell and the LA Lakers?

Rob Pelinka

Montrezl Harrell has had a decent campaign with the LA Lakers so far. He's averaging 15.2 points and 6.8 rebounds per game this season. However, he continues to be a liability on defense.

Harrell cannot size up against the bigger guys and isn't quick enough to deal with shifty guards either. This puts a question mark on his ability to play winning basketball in the playoffs. On top of that, he could also become a free agent next season.

Considering the aforementioned points, the LA Lakers had every reason to pursue a trade for Montrezl Harrell. But injuries to key players complicated matters. Irrespective of his shortcomings, Harrell is a high-volume producer off the bench and the Lakers need his offense right now to navigate through the regular season.

"I'm not backing down from nobody, man. I don't take that lightly. I don't take none of that disrespect. You're not gonna push me all around the court and just feel like you're gonna big-boy me and just attack me or whatever. It's not in my blood."



- Montrezl Harrell pic.twitter.com/onwgWipPvL — Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) March 27, 2021

Additionally, it's hard to fathom that the Charlotte Hornets would've offered anything of real value to the LA Lakers. The front office may not have been able to upgrade on Montrezl Harrell, but they surely weren't going to downgrade.

