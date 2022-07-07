NBA Rumors: Former number 1 draft pick could sign a offer sheet soon, Indiana Pacers mentioned as a possible destination

NBA Rumors continue to dominate the free agency market this offseason. The Indiana Pacers could emerge as winners as a former number 1 draft pick.

Deandre Ayton has been a bit of a trade hot topic since before the NBA Free Agency began. Considering that the Phoenix Suns didn't offer the big man a max extension, he emerged as a solid free agent target for several teams.

Ayton has been a central figure for the Phoenix Suns when involved in trade talks with the Brooklyn Nets. Considering the heavy toll that comes with acquiring a player like Kevin Durant, the Suns had to include Ayton in the discussion.

Those talks are moving at a snail's pace due to Brooklyn's plan on playing the waiting game. Ayton and his contract have been stuck in limbo.

After a long saga of waiting, Deandre Ayton could finally see some movement. Due to sign an offer sheet as soon as Thursday, Ayton could potentially force the Suns to pull the trigger on signing him or letting him leave.

RealGM @RealGM Deandre Ayton Could Sign Offer Sheet Soon basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/267834… Deandre Ayton Could Sign Offer Sheet Soon basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/267834…

It was reported that Ayton's qualifying offer goes over the $30 million a year range. While this comes across as an expensive contract, the Suns big man has proven himself worthy of it.

Unfortunately, Phoenix has not seen this the same way. Coming off a poor outing in the playoffs, the Suns opted not to extend their star big man. Fortunately, however, Ayton will find some suitors for his talent in the Indiana Pacers and the San Antonio Spurs.

Should the Indiana Pacers make a move for Deandre Ayton?

Tyrese Haliburton is the current face of the Indiana Pacers

The Indiana Pacers have committed themselves to a rebuild this season. Having traded a majority of their core players from the 2020-21 season, the Pacers are looking to build from the ground up.

As things stand, the Indiana Pacers are currently served by a talented young guard in Tyrese Haliburton. Jalen Smith has also extended his contract with the side and Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle also announced that he will start at 4.

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto Sources: The Indiana Pacers signed Jalen Smith to a three-year, $15.1 million deal, which includes a player option for the 2024-25 season and a 10 percent trade kicker, @hoopshype has learned. Sources: The Indiana Pacers signed Jalen Smith to a three-year, $15.1 million deal, which includes a player option for the 2024-25 season and a 10 percent trade kicker, @hoopshype has learned.

Evan Sidery @esidery Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle announced that Jalen Smith is the starting power forward.



Smith and Indiana feel like this is a perfect fit re-signing on a two-year deal. Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle announced that Jalen Smith is the starting power forward.Smith and Indiana feel like this is a perfect fit re-signing on a two-year deal.

This opens up a lot of opportunities for the Pacers to make a run at Deandre Ayton to play the 5. Considering the commitment to rebuilding, Indiana could pick up Ayton as a free agent itself.

Evan Sidery @esidery The Pacers just opened up $10.1 million in cap space after trading Malcolm Brogdon, which is enough for a max contract offer.



I’m now keeping my eye on Indiana to as a potential Deandre Ayton destination. Ayton fits the age timeline of their new young core. The Pacers just opened up $10.1 million in cap space after trading Malcolm Brogdon, which is enough for a max contract offer.I’m now keeping my eye on Indiana to as a potential Deandre Ayton destination. Ayton fits the age timeline of their new young core.

Considering Ayton's qualifying offer of $31.5 million for the next year, the Pacers could create a little space by offloading more pieces. However, adding the 23-year old big to their young roster could be the beginning of a new era in Indiana.

John Gambadoro @Gambo987 I do believe we are close to a resolution on Deandre Ayton maybe even by tomorrow. Indiana has the cap space and I’ve heard rumblings of them signing him to an offer sheet. I’ve also heard Toronto has some interest but I do not know at what level. I do believe we are close to a resolution on Deandre Ayton maybe even by tomorrow. Indiana has the cap space and I’ve heard rumblings of them signing him to an offer sheet. I’ve also heard Toronto has some interest but I do not know at what level.

