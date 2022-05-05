NBA Rumors: Former Sixth Man of the Year winner expected to be a hot commodity if Utah Jazz makes him available this offseason

The Utah Jazz were eliminated in the first round of the 2022 playoffs by the Dallas Mavericks in six games. The future of the Jazz is unclear, with reports pointing to the possibility of trading either or both of Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert.

The latest NBA rumors suggest that former Sixth Man of the Year Jordan Clarkson will be a hot commodity if the Jazz make him available.

Clarkson had a down season, averaging just 16.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists on 41.9% shooting and 31.8% from beyond the arc.

The Filipino-American guard bounced back in the playoffs, averaging 17.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists in six games. Clarkson shot the ball really well at 54.8% and 37.5% from the three-point territory.

However, it wasn't enough to prevent the Utah Jazz from another early postseason exit.

According to Frank Urbina of HoopsHype, teams will be interested in acquiring the former Sixth Man of the Year due to his skill set.

The 29-year-old guard also has one of the best value salaries in the league. He is set to earn just $13.3 million next season and has a player option worth $14.3 million.

What did Jordan Clarkson say about his future with the Utah Jazz?

Jordan Clarkson of the Utah Jazz.

In his exit interview, Jordan Clarkson was asked about his future with the Utah Jazz.

Clarkson was candid, saying that he hates losing and just wants to clear his head. He does not know what will happen this offseason and will just go home to think about another disappointing postseason. He stated:

"Honestly, nothing. Two years of hurt and losing. We've gotta clear our minds of this. S**t. I don't know. I'm going home. I was planning on going to Dallas, then Phoenix.... We had high hopes, high expectations to keep playing. It is what it is."

Clarkson was also asked if he wanted to stay with the Jazz. The former LA Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers star has been in Utah since 2019 and he loves playing for the Jazz. He said:

"Yeah, I love Utah. But all that's out of my control."

What's next for the Utah Jazz?

The Jazz had another disappointing postseason exit.

The Jazz head into the offseason with a lot of uncertainty. With Danny Ainge at the helm, the Jazz could be in for a full-blown rebuild.

It means all of their players are available for trade and head coach Quin Snyder might get fired. Snyder, who has been in Utah since 2014, has led the team to six straight playoff appearances.

Another direction the Jazz can go is to trade one of their superstars, Donovan Mitchell or Rudy Gobert. It might help them get over the hump because it's clear that their partnership is not working.

The relationship has also seemed to be different ever since Gobert became the first player to be diagnosed with COVID-19.

Utah Jazz @utahjazz



Whether you were cheering in the stands this season, following us online, tuning in, wearing our jerseys or supporting from afar, we couldn’t do this without your indefatigable, unfailing support.



Thank you, Jazz fans 🖤 To the best fans in the NBAWhether you were cheering in the stands this season, following us online, tuning in, wearing our jerseys or supporting from afar, we couldn’t do this without your indefatigable, unfailing support.Thank you, Jazz fans 🖤 To the best fans in the NBA 💌Whether you were cheering in the stands this season, following us online, tuning in, wearing our jerseys or supporting from afar, we couldn’t do this without your indefatigable, unfailing support.Thank you, Jazz fans 🖤 https://t.co/YoUasHI0Cp

Edited by Adam Dickson