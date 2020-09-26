NBA Rumors: Golden State Warriors to pass on LaMelo Ball in the 2020 Draft

The Golden State Warriors were hit hard by injuries during this season. They finished 15-50 with a winning percentage of 0.231, their worst haul since 2000-01. The biggest positive coming out of this situation is that the Warriors ended up with the second overall pick of the 2020 NBA Draft. While several NBA rumors have suggested what the Golden State Warriors could do with this pick, the latest reports predict what they won't, and that's drafting LaMelo Ball.

Day 1 in the lab ✔️



The Dubble, presented by @NetSuite pic.twitter.com/Kcsenf3rYO — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) September 24, 2020

LaMelo is a consensus top-three pick for the upcoming draft. His 6'7 height gives him a size advantage for the point guard spot and his playmaking ability is up there with the best. However, he went only 37.5% from the field during his time in the NBL with Illawarra Hawks so there are serious concerns about his shooting ability.

NBA Rumors: Golden State Warriors won't draft LaMelo Ball

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr

The Golden State Warriors will be in a win-now situation next season so they could very well flip their second overall pick for some role players. In case they do keep hold of it, they are not expected to draft LaMelo Ball. As reported by Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle, scouts believe that it'll be surprising if the Golden State Warriors picked Ball.

“I’d be shocked if the Warriors took LaMelo. It just doesn’t really make sense on multiple levels. What makes LaMelo great is his court vision and passing, but he’d have a tough time maximizing those in the Bay Area,” an anonymous Western Conference scout claimed.

LaMelo Ball high school tape is something else. Didn't really play any semblance of D this game, his team lost by 30, but passes like this will leave you wanting more. pic.twitter.com/cYAuTCOIQC — Brandon Simberg (@BrandonSimberg) September 24, 2020

The report added that the Golden State Warriors are more interested in Iowa State guard Tyrese Haliburton who already has a well-developed three-point shot.

LaMelo Ball's baggage

LaVar Ball

A rather much-discussed aspect of drafting LaMelo Ball is the baggage that comes along. LaMelo's father, LaVar Ball isn't the most liked personality across front offices in the NBA. Interestingly, LaVar himself has been vocal about how he feels that the Golden State Warriors are a bad fit for LaMelo Ball. That too could play a part in the Warriors' eventual decision.

