NBA Rumors: Golden State Warriors reportedly saved $60 million in luxury tax payments and salary after letting go two key players

The Golden State Warriors have reportedly saved $60 million in luxury tax and salary payments after letting Gary Payton II and Otto Porter Jr. leave.

Combined 22/23 salary of Gary Payton II + Otto Porter Jr: $14.3M



Combined 22/23 salary of Donte DiVincenzo + JaMychal Green: $6.3M



The Warriors have already logged record tax-payments in previous years. Coupled with the aforementioned $60 million, Golden State's total payroll would have sky-rocketed to more than $400 million in 2022.

Being a repeat tax-offender, the Warriors have it much worse than many teams around the league.

Payton signed a three-year, $26 million contract with the Portland Trail Blazers. The breakup of Payton's contract:

Year Salary 2022-23 $8,300,000 2023-24 $8,715,000 2024-25 $9,130,000 (Player-option) 2025 (Unrestricted free-agent) -

Otto Porter Jr., on the other hand, signed a two-year deal with the Toronto Raptors, worth $12,300,000. Porter Jr.'s contract breakdown:

Year Salary 2022-23 $6,000,000 2023-24 $6,300,000 2024 (Unrestricted free-agent) -

Both Porter Jr. and Payton were signed using the mid-level exception.

Payton and Porter: Golden State Warriors' offseason so far

The Golden State Warriors have already lost two key pieces in their rotation.

Coming off the bench, Gary Payton II played a crucial role as a wing defender and also started as the center of their small-ball lineup. Payton's lob throwdowns made for some of the most memorable Golden State Warriors moments this season.

Standing at six-foot-three, Payton's prowess in defending much bigger players proved invaluable. His height allowed him to get much lower than his opponents, making dribbling a nightmare. He averaged 2.8 steals per 36 minutes in the regular season and 3.4 steals per 36 minutes in the playoffs.

Porter Jr., on the other hand, brought a different skill-set to the Warriors. Standing at six-foot-eight, his size and rebounding on defense, along with timely three-point shooting. He shot 37% from three-point range last season, and is a career 39.8% three-point shooter.

The path forward for Golden State is murky. They have just won an NBA championship, and reports indicated that letting Payton get away was not a popular decision among the players.

One key thing to note here is that Payton wasn't even supposed to play for the Warriors this season, let alone be a key part of a championship roster. Draymond Green and Stephen Curry convinced the front-office to take on Payton's contract.

With the return of Wiseman, the Warriors will inevitably be counting on their top draft-picks to blossom into reliable rotation players.

