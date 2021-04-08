NBA Rumors: Golden State Warriors sign Gary Payton II to a 10-day contract

Returning from the G-League bubble to the NBA, Gary Payton II could be signing with the Golden State Warriors, according to the latest NBA rumors. The 6"3' guard has been in and out of the NBA for the past four seasons but has only played in 61 games, mostly as a rotation option.

Per the latest rumors, he could be entering the Golden State Warriors backcourt rotation for the next 10 days after his impressive performances for the Toronto-affiliated Raptors 905 this year.

Guard Gary Payton II is signing a 10-day contract with the Golden State Warriors, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 8, 2021

NBA Rumors: Can Gary Payton II add a defensive edge to the Golden State Warriors' roster?

Gary Payton II playing for the Milwaukee Bucks

Gary Payton II's tenacious defensive attributes are what have earned him a route back into the NBA. Payton averaged a league-high 2.5 steals per matchup during the G-League bubble that won him the Defensive Player of the Year award.

He was also the league's steal champion in 2019, when he averaged 2.9 steals per game. Payton will be hoping to prove his ability to break up play with the Golden State Warriors.

According to the latest NBA rumors, Payton could be available as soon as tomorrow night for the Golden State Warriors, having already been tested for the Coronavirus ahead of his 10-day contract.

Of four of the Warriors' six matchups that Payton would be available for, they are playing teams with losing records. Therefore, it could be the perfect time to test his ability among their rotation options.

I’m told that Gary Payton II will be available for the Warriors practice today and tomorrow’s home game vs the Wizards. Has already been testing in anticipation of the 10-day signing. https://t.co/LdA4NwST67 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) April 8, 2021

Gary Payton II will fill one of the Warriors' two open roster spots and will be hoping to earn a permanent position in one of the NBA's top 10 defenses. His ability to disrupt opposing teams' tempo and versatility will help improve Golden State's standing in the bottom half of teams allowing the most 3-point efforts.

Payton could play as a backup guard or on the wing too. Although his shooting is inconsistent, he may be relied upon to be the defensive leader when Draymond Green is off the court or be a partner for the veteran in the Golden State Warriors frontcourt.

Here are some recent Gary Payton II G-League defensive highlights. He led the bubble in steals. Disruptive guard who can guard multiple perimeter spots. pic.twitter.com/lwX07RcMX1 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) April 8, 2021

Payton also put up 10.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists on the other end of the court in the G-League this season, helping the Raptors 905 to the best regular-season record and the top seed going into the playoffs.