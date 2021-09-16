NBA Rumors: Golden State Warriors to work out free agent guard Isaiah Thomas next week

According to recent NBA rumors, the Golden State Warriors will work out free agent point guard Isaiah Thomas next week. Michael Scotto from Hoopshype came up with the scoop, and it looks like the Golden State Warriors are hunting for a backup to Stephen Curry.

Isaiah Thomas last played in the NBA for the New Orleans Pelicans, albeit featuring in only three games. However, he got decent game time during the 2019-20 season, playing 40 matches for the Washington Wizards as a back-up point guard. Thomas is an agile, sharp-shooting point guard who can provide the Golden State Warriors with some valuable minutes off the bench.

HoopsHype @hoopshype Free agent guard Isaiah Thomas will be working out with the Warriors next week, sources tell me and @MikeAScotto Free agent guard Isaiah Thomas will be working out with the Warriors next week, sources tell me and @MikeAScotto.

Golden State Warriors have the right blend of youth and experience going into the new NBA season

2021 NBA Rookie Photo Shoot

The Golden State Warriors were one of the most active teams in the offseason, adding a plethora of talent to their roster. They got Andre Iguodala back on a short-term deal while adding Nemanja Bjelica, Chris Chiozza, and Otto Porter through either free agency or trade.

The Warriors also secured their future for the next few years, signing franchise cornerstone Stephen Curry to a 4-year extension.

In terms of the draft, the Golden State Warriors used their picks on G League alumni Jonathan Kuminga and highly-rated youngster Moses Moody. There were some notable departures as well, with Kelly Oubre Jr., Kent Bazemore, Jordan Bell, Nico Mannion, Eric Paschall, and Alen Smailagic.

All in all, the Golden State Warriors have a balanced roster going into the new NBA season, which should enable them to compete for an NBA title. Klay Thompson's return will also boost the Warriors, who will finally be able to field on the backcourt featuring the 'Splash Brothers'.

However, the Golden State Warriors will face some serious competition coming out of the West this year, with the LA Lakers and LA Clippers two prime candidates to win the West and advance to the Finals.

Also Read

The Warriors will heavily rely on Stephen Curry reproducing similar numbers to what he did last season, and Draymond Green and Klay Thompson will have to be at their best if Steve Kerr's side want to go deep into the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

Isaiah Thomas would be a great addition to their veteran core as well, which needs offense off the bench. He is a big minus on defense, but the Golden State Warriors have the defensive personnel to compensate for his weakness in that area.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee