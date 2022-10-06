NBA Rumors: Golden State Warriors not worried about long-term issues from Draymond Green and Jordan Poole altercation

The Golden State Warriors' championship defense is off to a rocky start. Draymond Green and Jordan Poole reportedly had an altercation during practice on Wednesday. The latest NBA rumors suggest that the Warriors are not worried about long-term issues from the situation.

Multiple NBA insiders for 'The Athletic' reported that Green and Poole got into a physical altercation. The teammates came chest-to-chest, with some pushing and shoving involved. Green allegedly struck Poole, leading to the Warriors stopping practice.

Green and Poole getting into it verbally has been the norm at Golden State, but Wednesday's incident reportedly crossed the line. The Warriors are looking into the possibility of suspending the former Defensive Player of the Year.

According to C.J. Holmes of the 'San Francisco Chronicle', the Golden State Warriors are not worried about the long-term ramifications of the physical altercation. The Warriors are still expected to punish Draymond Green, but the severity of it is unknown at this point.

Holmes pointed out that if Golden State suspends Green, it won't be the first time. He was disciplined in 2018 for a verbal altercation with Kevin Durant. He also got into it with Steve Kerr in 2016. The four-time All-Star did reportedly apologize to the team for his actions on Wednesday.

As for Jordan Poole, there's no indication that he'll be disciplined by the team. However, the tension between Poole and Green has been brewing since last season. They got into a shouting match in a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Golden State Warriors teammates notice change in Jordan Poole's behavior

Jordan Poole of the Golden State Warriors

According to Chris Haynes of 'Yahoo! Sports', several teammates noticed a change in Jordan Poole’s behavior throughout training camp. Poole's behavior is reportedly stemming from his pending contract extension that could be worth around $100 million.

Anthony Slater of 'The Athletic' seemingly confirmed Haynes' report in an appearance on "The Morning Roast." Slater revealed that Poole came into Wednesday's practice full of confidence. The star guard even got into several arguments about his behavior.

95.7 The Game @957thegame



"Jordan Poole came into the building arguing with people. He came into the building thinking he was worth $100 million."



(via Anthony Slater on Jordan Poole's confidence:"Jordan Poole came into the building arguing with people. He came into the building thinking he was worth $100 million."(via @MorningRoast957 Anthony Slater on Jordan Poole's confidence:"Jordan Poole came into the building arguing with people. He came into the building thinking he was worth $100 million."(via @MorningRoast957)

But despite all the reports about the altercation, Andre Iguodala came to the defense of Draymond Green and Jordan Poole. Iguodala took to Twitter to point out that Poole is a "great character kid" and he's the best "source" for news related to the incident. As for Green, Iguodala called the situation a "family business."

Both Green and Poole are eligible to sign contract extensions. Green has a player option for next season and can agree to a new deal any time this season. On the other hand, Poole and the Golden State Warriors have until October 17 to reach an agreement. Otherwise, Poole will be an unrestricted free agent next offseason.

