NBA Rumors: Goran Dragic expected to join Dallas Mavericks after negotiating buyout with Toronto Raptors

According to NBA rumors, the long awaited buyout of Goran Dragic and him teaming up with fellow Slovenian Luka Doncic on the Dallas Mavericks could be happening.

The 13-year veteran was moved by the Miami Heat this summer to the Toronto Raptors as part of the deal for Kyle Lowry. However, after the point guard said that Toronto wasn't his desired destination and that he had higher ambitions, on top of the fact that he has an expiring $19m contract for this season, it has been widely touted that the Raptors would buy him out.

In the most recent NBA rumors, this scenario now certainly seems to be on the cards. Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report had this to say on Thursday:

"All my sources around the league have told me they expect Goran Dragic to be bought out by the Toronto Raptors and swiftly sign with the Dallas Mavericks."

The signing would certainly improve the Dallas Mavericks, who have had a quiet offseason. They have been linked with several veteran guards, including Lance Stephenson and Isaiah Thomas, however Goran Dragic seems to be the perfect fit to backup superstar Luka Doncic.

How could Goran Dragic help the Dallas Mavericks?

Luka Doncic led Slovenia to the Bronze medal match in Tokyo this summer

The Dallas Mavericks struggled when Luka Doncic wasn't on the floor last season. Jalen Brunson was asked to do too much as the team's sixth man, and their lack of depth was never more evident in the playoffs against the LA Clippers when Doncic had to rest at times due to a shoulder injury.

Doncic is the side's superstar, though, and they need to seriously think about how they are going to support him in the coming years. So far in the postseason, they have done very little to achieve that and look no more prepared to go past the first-round of the playoffs than they did last year. However, bringing in a seasoned veteran such as Goran Dragic and somebody that is close to Doncic would certainly go a long way in helping the process.

Goran Dragic was influential to the Miami Heat's run to the 2020 NBA Finals, averaging 19 points and four assists per game in the playoffs. During the regular season this year, he shot at 37% from deep while putting up 13.4 points each night off the bench.

Most importantly, though, the two have a very close bond. The pair hung out a lot in the NBA bubble down in Florida and were working out together at the beginning of this week. So if NBA rumors are to be believed, it is only a matter of time before the two are playing for the Dallas Mavericks. Dragic will certainly improve the side's backcourt options and can help with Doncic's ball-handling duties.

